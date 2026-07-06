Alpha Box Office Day 3: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Alpha box office collection: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy actioner arrived in theatres on July 3. Billed as the 'first women-led' spy thriller from the Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, it failed to live up to the hype. The film opened to mixed reviews, mostly negative. While Alia and Sharvari have been praised for their performances, Alpha has been criticised for the weak plot and screenplay. Many called it the 'weakest' spy movie by YRF's spyverse.