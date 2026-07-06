Alpha Box Office Day 3: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Alpha grossed nearly Rs 60 crore worldwide over its opening weekend.
The film collected Rs 34 crore net domestically in India, with Sunday earnings peaking at Rs 13.25 crore net.
Overseas markets contributed a gross collection of Rs 18 crore to the film's total three-day global earnings.
Alpha box office collection: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy actioner arrived in theatres on July 3. Billed as the 'first women-led' spy thriller from the Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, it failed to live up to the hype. The film opened to mixed reviews, mostly negative. While Alia and Sharvari have been praised for their performances, Alpha has been criticised for the weak plot and screenplay. Many called it the 'weakest' spy movie by YRF's spyverse.
Unlike previous YRF spy movies, Alpha failed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India over the weekend. However, it is inching closer to the Rs 60 crore milestone worldwide.
Alpha box office collection Day 3
According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, Alpha collected Rs 9.25 crore and earned in double digits-Rs 11.50 crore-on Day 2. On Day 3 (Sunday), it saw over 15% growth, earning Rs 13.25 crore, taking the India net collections to Rs 34 crore (Rs 40.80 crore gross).
Overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 18 crore. The worldwide gross collection of Alpha stands at Rs 58.80 crore.
Alia's last blockbuster was Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), which grossed around Rs 357 crore worldwide and went on to win the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. In 2024, she was seen in Jigra, which tanked at the box office.
Sharvari's previous release Main Vaapas Aaunga, received an overwhelming response, and she also received praise for her performance.
The main test remains on Monday to see if it passes the weekday test. Dhamaal 4 is releasing on July 10. So, Alpha will have a tough contender at the box office this week. It is already competing with Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan has a special cameo appearance as Kabir from War.
Alpha is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.