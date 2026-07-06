Syama Prasad Birth Anniversary: Haryana Guv Ashim Ghosh, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Pay Tributes

The BJP has announced plans to celebrate Mookerjee’s 125th birth anniversary across the state.
Several senior BJP leaders and ministers joined Ghosh and Adhikari in paying floral tributes to Mookerjee at his statue on Red Road here.
Born on July 6, 1901, Mookerjee died in detention in Srinagar on June 23, 1953.
He had campaigned for the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India and sought the abrogation of Article 370.
In a social media post, Adhikari described Mookerjee as "One of the greatest sons of India, for whom the country’s unity and integrity mattered the most." Former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta, Industries Minister Tapas Roy, Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay and School Education Minister Dipak Barman also paid floral tributes to Mookerjee.