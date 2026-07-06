Syama Prasad Birth Anniversary: Haryana Guv Ashim Ghosh, Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Pay Tributes

In a social media post, Adhikari described Mookerjee as "One of the greatest sons of India, for whom the country’s unity and integrity mattered the most." Former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta, Industries Minister Tapas Roy, Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay and School Education Minister Dipak Barman also paid floral tributes to Mookerjee.