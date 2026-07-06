Mohanlal Declares 10 Elephant Tusks And 13 Ivory Idols To Kerala Forest Department Under Amnesty Scheme

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Mohanlal ivory Case Row: Actor declared 10 elephant tusks and 13 ivory idols to the Malayattoor Divisional Forest Office under an amnesty scheme. He claimed that most of the tusks in his possession were inherited or received as gifts.

Mohanlal Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mohanlal declares 10 elephant tusks to forest department Photo: Instagram/Mohanlal
Summary of this article

  • Mohanlal declared 10 elephant tusks and 13 ivory idols to the Malayattoor Divisional Forest Office under an amnesty scheme.

  • The declared ivory idols include representations of Lord Krishna, Lord Rama, and Tirupati Balaji, weighing approximately 46 kg in total.

  • Mohanlal claimed that most of the tusks in his possession were inherited or received as gifts.

Actor Mohanlal has informed the Kerala Forest Department that he holds 10 elephant tusks and 13 ivory idols. The disclosure was made under a government amnesty program.

Officials at the Malayattoor Divisional Forest Office confirmed the declaration on Monday, July 6, 2026, as reported by PTI.

This disclosure comes while the actor is fighting a court case over his suspected unlawful holding of animal parts.

Salman Khan moves Delhi High Court against Kala Hiran - Instagram
Salman Khan Moves Delhi High Court Against Kala Hiran, Seeks Immediate Stay On The Film - Report

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mohanlal declares elephant tusks, ivory idols under amnesty

Having previously declared four elephant tusks, the 66-year-old veteran actor has now disclosed six more.

The 13 declared ivory idols include representations of Lord Krishna, Lord Rama and Tirupati Balaji, weighing approximately 46 kg in total.

Most of the tusks came from family inheritance or were given to him as presents, Mohanlal said.

Officials stated that the Forest Department will run DNA tests on the declared tusks and ivory idols to confirm their authenticity.

Related Content
Kerala To Again Urge Centre To Declare Wild Boar As 'Vermin': Minister John - null
Wild Elephant Calf Falls into Well in Kerala's Pathanamthitta, Rescued After 3-Hour-Long Attempt - PTI, Representative Image
Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation gets Rs 192 Crore in Kerala Budget - null
Ram Charan Idol Controversy - X

This amnesty initiative lets citizens report undocumented animal parts to escape prosecution, civic officials stated.

History of Mohanlal's ivory case

The case dates back to 2011, following an Income Tax Department raid at the megastar's residences that recovered elephant tusks and ivory idols.

Following the raid, the Forest Department booked Mohanlal for holding two pairs of tusks without the required permits.

The Kerala government attempted to withdraw the case, but the trial court rejected the petition. The Kerala High Court upheld the trial court's decision, ordering that legal proceedings against the actor must continue.

Salman Khan - File Photo
Blackbuck Case, Underworld Connection: Why Salman Khan Has Moved Court Against ‘Kala Hiran’ Film

By Outlook News Desk

Last year, in October, the Kerala HC held the ownership certificates given by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife in the possession of the actor at his residence at Thevara, Kochi, in 2011, as “illegal and unenforceable”.

A Division Bench of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Jobin Sebastian issued the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by James Mathew, a former Forest officer, and Paulose A.A. of Ernakulam, who challenged the grant of ownership of the ivory items.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories