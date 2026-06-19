Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation gets Rs 192 Crore in Kerala Budget

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday allocated Rs 192.20 crore for measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflict, one of the most pressing issues facing Kerala's hilly regions, in his maiden budget presented in the Assembly.
The revised Kerala Budget 2026-27 earmarked a total of Rs 243.43 crore for forest and wildlife protection activities.
Presenting the budget, Satheesan said farmers and residents living in forest fringe areas continue to face serious threats from wild animal attacks.
"Farmers and other residents in the hilly regions of the state are under constant threat from wild animal attacks. A scientific census of tigers and leopards in Kerala will be conducted and legally permissible measures will be taken for their relocation. The possibilities offered by modern technology will be utilised to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. An amount of Rs 192.20 crore is allocated for this purpose," he said.
The chief minister also announced that additional Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) would be deployed in areas severely affected by wildlife threats.
Human-wildlife conflict has emerged as a major concern in Kerala, with six persons losing their lives in wild animal attacks in different parts of the state this month alone.
The budget also set aside Rs 22.02 crore for environmental conservation activities.
Satheesan said the government would implement a "Zero Tolerance" policy to prevent air, water, land and light pollution.
"Kerala will be made a completely carbon-neutral state by 2050. Agricultural practices that increase soil carbon and carbon sequestration will be promoted, and a state-level mechanism will be established to enable farmers to claim carbon credits and secure direct financial benefits," he said.