CM Satheesan Says Budget Will Reflect New Govt's Vision Despite Resource Crunch

Referring to the budget presented by the previous Left government in February this year, he said, "We are facing many constraints and limitations. This is a revised budget, and we have to work within those realities." Taking a dig at the previous government, the CM said he was in a position where he had to mobilize an additional Rs 20,500 crore to fund the Rs 35,000 crore budget plan. "I have the impossible task of pulling off a miracle," he said.