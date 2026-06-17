CM Satheesan Says Budget Will Reflect New Govt's Vision Despite Resource Crunch

Ahead of the presentation of the UDF government's first budget in the State Assembly on June 19, Satheesan, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said the government was working with limited funds despite having ambitious plans.
Referring to the budget presented by the previous Left government in February this year, he said, "We are facing many constraints and limitations. This is a revised budget, and we have to work within those realities." Taking a dig at the previous government, the CM said he was in a position where he had to mobilize an additional Rs 20,500 crore to fund the Rs 35,000 crore budget plan. "I have the impossible task of pulling off a miracle," he said.
"My task is to somehow generate the remaining resources needed. Unless we can raise that amount, we will not be able to implement this year's planned projects," he said, reacting to a query during a press conference held after the state Cabinet meeting here.
Satheesan added that his government had a distinct development vision and policy approach compared with the previous administration and that the budget would reflect those priorities.
"We have a clear approach. Our government has a development perspective, policy orientation and vision that differ from those of the previous government. The budget will reflect those priorities. That is all I can say for now," he said.