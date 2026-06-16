Only 26 Percent of Normal Rainfall in Maharashtra, Govt Asks Farmers Not to Rush Sowing

The state received 27.4 mm of rainfall from June 1 to June 15 against the normal rainfall of 103.8 mm.
The report stated that preparatory agricultural activities, including nursery raising for paddy and finger millet and pre-sowing field operations, are underway across the state.
"As rainfall is likely to remain weak till mid-June, instructions have been issued to farmers not to hurry with sowing operations," the presentation noted.
The report said rainfall is expected to remain scattered over Konkan and parts of central Maharashtra, while Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to witness improved rainfall activity from June 18 onwards.
A heatwave is also expected to persist in parts of Vidarbha over the next few days.
Sources said the cabinet expressed concern over the delay in the monsoon and depleting water stock and stressed the need to use water judiciously.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the administration to prepare an action plan for the management of drinking water till August 2027.