Only 26 percent of normal rainfall in maharashtra govt asks farmers not to rush sowing

Only 26 Percent of Normal Rainfall in Maharashtra, Govt Asks Farmers Not to Rush Sowing

P PTI Published at: 16 June 2026 6:02 pm

Maharashtra received only 26 per cent of its normal rainfall in the first half of June, prompting the government to advise farmers "not to hurry" crop sowing, as per a crop situation review presented before the state cabinet on Tuesday

P PTI Published at: 16 June 2026 6:02 pm

Only 26 PC of Normal Rainfall in Maharashtra, Govt Asks Farmers Not to Rush Sowing