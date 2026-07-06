Shivakumar Rejects Charge of Govt Interference in SIR, Accuses Oppn of 'Indulging in Politics'

There is a right to appoint BLAs under the Constitution and they might be creating awareness among the people about the SIR, the CM said. "I have asked our party leaders and workers to be cautious about the conspiracy to snatch away the right to vote, like it happened in other states. What's wrong with it? Isn't it my duty to protect the voting rights of the people? and continue providing people government's schemes and facilities." "We are doing our duty. They (opposition) are doing politics. Can we tell them not to do it? Can we tell them not to criticise? Boneless tongues. Criticism will die, only work will stay. So despite our own opposition to the SIR process, we are respecting the process and performing our constitutional duty to protect the voting rights of the people and we will continue to do it," he added. PTI KSU ROH