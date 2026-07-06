Delhi AAP Protest Outside LNJP Hospital Alleging Rs 650 Crore Health Scam

"There was a health scam worth Rs 650 crore in Delhi. The main accused was not arrested by the ACB for a month, and he was allowed to flee to Germany. We kept saying it and kept holding press conferences, demanding the arrest of Rajiv Rangeela. They did not arrest him. Why not? Because they do not want to investigate," AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj told PTI videos.



According to the ruling government, Dr Vatsala Agrawal committed a Rs 650 crore scam in the Directorate General of Health Services, Bharadwaj said, adding that "it was the Rekha Gupta government that appointed Agrawal by bypassing all the rules."