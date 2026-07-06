Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Italian In Stature But She Is Really Packing A Punch

Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the round of 16 clash between Italy's Paolini and Philippines Eala at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round of 16 match between Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Philippines Alexandra Eala at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. An intense contest is expected between Filipina star, who is fresh from stunning World No.3 Iga Swiatek in the third-round clash, and World No. 13 Jasmine Paolini, who has dropped only one set in the competition so far. Paolini's breakthrough came back in 2024, when she reached the finals of both Wimbledon and the French Open. Since then, she hasn't had a breakthrough in Grand Slams and was ousted from the third and second rounds of the Australian Open and French Open, respectively, in 2025. Meanwhile, despite being the lower-ranked player, the 21-year-old Eala will be high on confidence entering this match, having toppled defending champion Swiatek in the previous round. Eala has dropped just one set in this tournament (to Maya Joint in the second round).

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jul 2026, 06:50:17 pm IST Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Eala Will Serve For The First Set Another punch that was from Eala as she went for a forehand and slaps a cross court winner. It's over for Paolini to clinch the first set with her own serve. Paolini 5-3 Eala

6 Jul 2026, 06:48:33 pm IST Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Paolini Holds Big hold for Paolini after a forehand winner deep into the corner. She's just a game away from taking the first set but Alexandra Eala has shown enough in the past three games to suggest the 13th seed has got a battle on her hands. Paolini 5-2 Eala

6 Jul 2026, 06:45:22 pm IST Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Two Break-Point Saves From Paolini Excellent control hitting by the Italian to quickly move to 40-15. But Alexandra Eala is starting to find some rhythm, striking the ball with more conviction and having got back to deuce, she is in quickly to the net and puts away a volley to earn her first break point. She attacks a second serve but hammers the backhand into the net. When Paolini goes long, though, another break back point arrives. Denied again, this time by a superb passing shot from the Italian. Back to deuce. Paolini 4-2 Eala

6 Jul 2026, 06:37:49 pm IST Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Eala Holds Alexandra Eala is struggling at the moment but gets a backing from the audience after her double fault which puts Paolini an opening at 15-30. The 21-year old Philippines finally takes a point and celebrates. Well she deserved that.. Eala 2-4 Paolini

6 Jul 2026, 06:32:09 pm IST Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Paolini Holds Paolini in stature but she really packs a punch in every set. She's really taking on Eala and overpowering the 29th seed in every serve. She knows how to smartly use the pace and turn the volley at the net wraps for another comfortable hold. Eala 1-4 Paolini

6 Jul 2026, 06:29:01 pm IST Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Paolini Breaks Paolini is just jumping over the serves from Eala and she's taking advantage of each one of it. After a forehand winner, the Italian clinches another to bring up two points in her bag. Eala 1-3 Paolini

6 Jul 2026, 06:21:40 pm IST Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: First Set Eala takes an early lead but Paolini makes a comeback to make the scoreline 1-1. Eala shifts gears with a stunning backhand winner down the line, recovering from 0-30 to avoid an early setback. Eala 1-1 Paolini

6 Jul 2026, 05:38:19 pm IST Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details Match: Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala Venue: Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London Date & Time: July 6, 6:00 PM IST