Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Italian In Stature But She Is Really Packing A Punch

Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Eala Will Serve For The First Set
Another punch that was from Eala as she went for a forehand and slaps a cross court winner.
It's over for Paolini to clinch the first set with her own serve.
Paolini 5-3 Eala
Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Paolini Holds
Big hold for Paolini after a forehand winner deep into the corner.
She's just a game away from taking the first set but Alexandra Eala has shown enough in the past three games to suggest the 13th seed has got a battle on her hands.
Paolini 5-2 Eala
Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Two Break-Point Saves From Paolini
Excellent control hitting by the Italian to quickly move to 40-15.
But Alexandra Eala is starting to find some rhythm, striking the ball with more conviction and having got back to deuce, she is in quickly to the net and puts away a volley to earn her first break point.
She attacks a second serve but hammers the backhand into the net.
When Paolini goes long, though, another break back point arrives. Denied again, this time by a superb passing shot from the Italian.
Back to deuce.
Paolini 4-2 Eala
Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Eala Holds
Alexandra Eala is struggling at the moment but gets a backing from the audience after her double fault which puts Paolini an opening at 15-30.
The 21-year old Philippines finally takes a point and celebrates. Well she deserved that..
Eala 2-4 Paolini
Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Paolini Holds
Paolini in stature but she really packs a punch in every set.
She's really taking on Eala and overpowering the 29th seed in every serve.
She knows how to smartly use the pace and turn the volley at the net wraps for another comfortable hold.
Eala 1-4 Paolini
Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Paolini Breaks
Paolini is just jumping over the serves from Eala and she's taking advantage of each one of it.
After a forehand winner, the Italian clinches another to bring up two points in her bag.
Eala 1-3 Paolini
Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: First Set
Eala takes an early lead but Paolini makes a comeback to make the scoreline 1-1. Eala shifts gears with a stunning backhand winner down the line, recovering from 0-30 to avoid an early setback.
Eala 1-1 Paolini
Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Details
Match: Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala
Date & Time: July 6, 6:00 PM IST
Jasmine Paolini vs Alexandra Eala LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Welcome
Hello tennis fans! We're back with the live coverage of round of 16 clash of Wimbledon 2026 between Jasmine Paolini and Alexandra Eala at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.