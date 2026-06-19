Former PM IK Gujral’s Son Naresh Gujral Defrauded of ₹ 7.68 Crore

The IFSO claims to have frozen ₹4.28 crore of the total amount so far, “On the complaint of Naresh Gujral, an FIR was registered on June 16. Immediate action was taken and an amount of ₹4.28 crore out of the total defrauded amount of ₹7.68 crore has been marked as lien/hold in various banks. Efforts are being made to apprehend the persons involved in the fraud,” commissioner of police (IFSO) Vinit Kumar told HT.