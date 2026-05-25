Six Arrested in ₹24 cr 'Digital Arrest' Scam Targeting Elderly Woman in Bengaluru

The woman transferred ₹24 crore from her bank account through 26 transactions into 23 mule bank accounts spread across 10 banks across the country, they added According to police, the fraud came to light on April 24 when the Cyber Command Unit was alerted by the bank about suspicious transaction attempts, following which the police team rushed and counselled the victim. Thus, ₹3 crore was saved by preventing further transfers to the fraudster mule account.