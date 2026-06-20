Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Case: Bengaluru Police Arrest Three Over AI-Generated Bikini Content

Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police arrested three accused in the deepfake investigation.
AI-generated visuals falsely linked Rukmini Vasanth to fabricated bikini content online.
The actor called for stricter action against the misuse of artificial intelligence.
Rukmini Vasanth deepfake case has witnessed a major development after Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police arrested three individuals accused of creating and circulating AI-generated images and videos of the actor on social media. Authorities allege that the visuals were designed to defame the actor and damage her reputation. Three mobile phones have been seized and further investigations are underway to determine whether more people were involved.
Police officials said the accused allegedly used artificial intelligence tools to generate morphed content featuring the Kantara: Chapter 1 actor. A case has reportedly been registered under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
How the Rukmini Vasanth deepfake controversy unfolded
The case came to light after AI-generated bikini photographs falsely linked to Rukmini Vasanth went viral online. The actor subsequently filed a cybercrime complaint, stating that the images were fabricated and urging authorities to take strict action against the misuse of emerging technologies.
An AI-generated video that appeared to show a woman in a green bikini entering a swimming pool during a professional photoshoot circulated widely across social media platforms. The realistic nature of the visuals led many users to believe they were authentic.
The accused were later produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded to custody as the investigation continues.
Rukmini Vasanth calls for action against AI misuse
In a statement issued earlier this year, Rukmini clarified that the viral images and videos were entirely fake and said legal action would be pursued against those responsible.
The actor also highlighted that such incidents affect not only public figures but women and girls across the country, while acknowledging that artificial intelligence has many positive applications when used responsibly.
On the professional front, Rukmini Vasanth is set to appear in Toxic alongside Yash and Dragon with Jr NTR.