When questioned if she filed a complaint, the actress said, “I have just filed the police complaint. So, I have full faith that our cybercrime department will look into it. Not just actresses, this happens to a lot of girls. I don’t think it’s something to be done. It starts with actresses, but girls will face problems too if this continues. So, people should think about it. There are positives to AI, but only if you use it positively, not negatively.”