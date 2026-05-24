Rukmini Vasanth Files Cybercrime Complaint Over AI-generated Bikini Pics: 'Girls Will Face Problems If This Continues'

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Rukmini Vasanth earlier issued a statement on social media to condemn the circulation of her alleged AI-generated bikini images.

Rukmini Vasanth
Rukmini Vasanth files a cybercrime complaint against her AI-generated pics Photo: Instagram/Rukmini Vasanth
Summary of this article

  • On Saturday, Rukmini Vasanth released a statement on the circulation of her AI-generated images.

  • The actress called the images "fake" and "fabricated."

  • Rukmini has filed a cybercrime complaint against those involved in creating and spreading the pics.

Actor Rukmini Vasanth is the latest victim of AI (Artificial Intelligence), as her AI-generated bikini pictures have been circulated online. She has filed a cybercrime complaint against those involved in creating and spreading the pics. The Kantara actress shared a statement regarding the complaint on social media and also informed about it at a press meet on Saturday.

Rukmini Vasanth files cybercrime complaint against AI-generated pics

On Saturday (May 23), Rukmini attended an event in Bengaluru. When a reporter asked her about her AI-generated images, she replied, “Do you have an Instagram or Twitter account? I have posted a statement there, so you can read the same.”

When questioned if she filed a complaint, the actress said, “I have just filed the police complaint. So, I have full faith that our cybercrime department will look into it. Not just actresses, this happens to a lot of girls. I don’t think it’s something to be done. It starts with actresses, but girls will face problems too if this continues. So, people should think about it. There are positives to AI, but only if you use it positively, not negatively.”

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Rukmini Vasanth's statement on AI-generated images

After AI-generated images of Rukmini were widely circulated, she released a statement on social media. “My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy (sic),” read the statement.

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“We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content,” she added.

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