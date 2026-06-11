Isha Rikhi Confirms Marriage To Badshah, Shares First Pic With Her Husband

Isha Rikhi confirms marriage to Badshah

Isha conducted an AMA session on her Instagram handle, where she answered fans' queries. When one user asked why she and Badshah don't follow each other on social media, even after their wedding, she replied, “I think I’m officially flooded with these questions. Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don’t you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience.”