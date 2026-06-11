Isha Rikhi Confirms Marriage To Badshah, Shares First Pic With Her Husband

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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After months of speculation, after their wedding pics went viral, actor Isha Rikhi has confirmed her marriage to rapper Badshah.

Isha Rikhi, Badshah
Isha Rikhi confirms marriage to Badshah Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi has finally confirmed her marriage to the rapper.

  • She also shared an adorable pic of both on social media.

  • Badshah and Isha Rikhi's wedding pics went viral in March this year.

In March this year, singer-rapper Badshah sparked wedding rumours after his wedding pics with Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi went viral. The speculation intensified after Isha’s mother, Poonam, shared a series of pictures and a video from the wedding on her Instagram handle. In the pics, Badshah and Isha, dressed in wedding outfits, were seen performing the wedding rituals.

Isha has now confirmed her marriage to Badshah and also shared a pic with her 'pati dev'.

Isha Rikhi confirms marriage to Badshah

Isha conducted an AMA session on her Instagram handle, where she answered fans' queries. When one user asked why she and Badshah don't follow each other on social media, even after their wedding, she replied, “I think I’m officially flooded with these questions. Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don’t you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience.”

Isha Rikhis post
Isha Rikhi's post Photo: Instgaram
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When another fan asked Isha about not posting any pictures with her husband, she shared a lovely pic of them, in which she is seen sitting on Badshah’s lap and both hugging each other.

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Isha Rikhis pic with Badshah
Isha Rikhi's pic with Badshah Photo: Instagram
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Badshah and Isha Rikhi's viral wedding photos

On March 24, Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared several photos and videos on Instagram.

In the pics, Badshah was seen in a brown kurta along with a golden saafa, while Isha wore a traditional red salwar kameez with a dupatta of the same colour. She also wore choodas, kaleeres and gold jewellery. In some pics, they were also seen with wedding garlands. A video showed the couple taking pheras.

Sharing the pics, Isha’s mother wrote, "God bless you 🙌 🧿❤️ (sic)"

On Wednesday, Badshah shared a series of romantic photos with a mystery woman on Instagram and captioned it, "The universe has a strange way of putting people in your life.”

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