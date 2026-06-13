Peddi: Ram Charan-Starrer Crosses Rs 360 Crore Mark Globally? Here's The Box Office Report

According to Sacnilk, Peddi is yet to cross the Rs 300 crore mark globally.
However, makers claim that it has crossed the Rs 360 crore milestone.
Ram Charan's film has completed one week of its release.
Peddi box office collection update: Ram Charan-starrer sports drama hit the theatres on June 4 and had a positive start at the box office. The film landed in controversy for certain controversial scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor. Despite the row, the film has earned over Rs 280 crore worldwide.
However, according to the makers, Peddi has crossed the Rs 360 mark globally.
Peddi box office collection Day 9
On Day 9, Peddi witnessed a 18.3% drop from Day 8's net collection of Rs 6.30 crore, earning a net of Rs 5.15 crore across 3,816 shows at 20.5% occupancy. The domestic collection of Ram Charan-starrer stands at Rs 198.70 crore (Rs 235.98 crore gross).
Peddi worldwide box office collection
Overseas, the film collected only Rs 50 lakhs on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 50 crore. Peddi's worldwide gross collection is Rs 285.98 crore.
On Saturday, the makers shared that the Buchi Babu Sana directorial has grossed over Rs 366 crore globally in nine days.
Sacnilk reported that Vizag was leading at 36.3%, followed by Hyderabad at 28.8%. The national theatre chains, including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, Peddi recorded approximately 8,200 ticket sales, making a gross of roughly Rs 21 lakh.
The Telugu version remained the major contributor, raking in Rs 177.50 crore to the total net collection. The Hindi market contributed Rs 17.92 crore, while the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions have minted Rs 1.78 crore, 1.20 crore, and 0.30 crore, respectively.
Peddi has emerged as one of the highest-collecting Telugu films on its second Friday. It is now behind They Call Him OG (Rs 295 crore), Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Rs 300 crore), and Mahavatar Narsimha (Rs 325 crore), but is ahead of Devara - Part 1.
A recent report claimed that Peddi has been re-edited, and certain scenes have been chopped. This comes after the makers received backlash for objectifying Janhvi's character in the film.
Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu, among others, in significant roles.