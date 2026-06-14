Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ram Charan Crosses ₹200 Crore, Sets New Record

Peddi box office Collection Day 10 crossed ₹206 crore India net.
Ram Charan's sports drama became highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026.
Strong second Saturday growth helped Peddi maintain box office momentum.
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 10 continues to strengthen the film's impressive theatrical run. Despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews and facing criticism over certain aspects of Janhvi Kapoor's characterisation, the Ram Charan-starrer has managed to maintain momentum at the ticket window. The sports action drama has now crossed a major milestone, emerging as one of the biggest success stories of the year.
Peddi box office collection day 10 sees weekend growth
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Peddi earned ₹7.86 crore on its second Saturday. The figure marks an improvement over Friday's ₹5.15 crore and Thursday's ₹6.30 crore collection, indicating renewed weekend momentum.
The film had already generated strong interest before release, reportedly selling more than 82 lakh tickets through advance bookings and collecting around ₹20 crore before its opening day. Released across nearly 3,000 screens, Peddi started its journey with an impressive ₹40.66 crore net collection on Day 1.
With the latest figures, the film's India net collection has reached approximately ₹206.56 crore, while the India gross collection stands at ₹245.25 crore.
Ram Charan's Film Becomes Telugu Cinema's Biggest Success
The latest milestone has helped Peddi become the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. The film has also emerged as the highest-grossing South Indian release of 2026, overtaking Karuppu at the domestic box office.
Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, the film follows Peddi, a young man who discovers purpose through sport. His journey spans cricket, wrestling and sprinting before attracting national attention. Alongside Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.
Meanwhile, the film's makers recently addressed criticism surrounding certain scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor's character. Following audience feedback, Buchi Babu Sana announced that changes were being made to the version currently playing in theatres, stating that audience concerns had been heard and respected.
Released on June 4, Peddi continues to draw audiences to cinemas and remains one of the strongest performers currently running at the Indian box office.