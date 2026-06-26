Is Baahubali 3 On Cards? Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati Spark Sequel Rumours

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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A viral clip from Netflix's documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty has sparked intense Baahubali 3 speculation.

Baahubali 3
Rana Daggubati, Prabhas & Anushka Shetty hint at Baahubali 3 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Netflix's documentary series Baahubali: The Torchbearer has reignited speculation about Baahubali 3.

  • Actor Rana Daggubati teased the franchise's future in a viral clip, prompting Prabhas to smile and hold up three fingers.

  • Producer Shobu Yarlagadda previously denied rumours of a third instalment, stating that the film is not in development.

It has been more than a decade of Baahubali and it is still the most-talked about movie franchise that completely transformed the landscape of Indian cinema. A viral clip from Netflix's Baahubali: The Torchbearer has sparked intense fan speculation about Baahubali 3, as key cast members Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty dropped subtle hints in the footage.

After the clip surfaced online, audiences now have reason to believe the blockbuster series will return for another chapter.

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Rana Daggubati, Prabhas & Anushka Shetty tease third chapter of Baahubali

The viral footage shows exchange between the trio, where Daggubati speaks to Prabhas and Shetty about the franchise's future.

“I don’t know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren’t here, I’ll just say what’s on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali…” Daggubati said.

Before he finished the sentence, Prabhas smiled and held up three fingers, prompting laughter from Shetty and the rest of the group on the couch. The viral clip then ends with the text: "And the legacy continues!"

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No official confirmation yet

As of now, no official announcement has been made by director SS Rajamouli or the makers regarding the new instalment. Shobu Yarlagadda earlier denied rumours regarding a live-action third instalment, clarifying that the film is not in development.

Rajamouli is currently busy with his upcoming film Varanasi. Baahubali: The Eternal War, a CGI animated spin-off of the Baahubali franchise, recently made its debut at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027.

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About Baahubali: The Torchbearer

It is a four-episode Telugu documentary series that premiered on Netflix on June 26, 2026. The documentary features behind-the-scenes footage, unseen moments and interviews of the cast and team on how they created the cinematic legacy.

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