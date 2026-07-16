Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde Recalls Fake MMS Video Harassment After Her Exit From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Shilpa Shinde shared details of a fake MMS harassment campaign during a conversation with Varun Yadav on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.
The actress revealed that a reporter sent her a blurry video from an adult website, claiming it featured her.
The fabricated video caused significant social distress for Shinde and her family, with neighbours questioning her mother.
Actress Shilpa Shinde revealed details of a fake MMS harassment campaign she endured following her exit from the television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The revelation came during Wednesday's episode of Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in a conversation with co-contestant Varun Yadav.
Shilpa Shinde on Fake MMS video ordeal
Shinde recently faced public backlash after confessing on Bharti Singh's podcast that her previous sexual harassment allegations against producer Sanjay Kohli were false.
Shinde shared details of the harassment timeline. "During my journey back in 2015-16, the show was going on, I was ousted from it, and all that drama happened. After that, so many people were relentlessly targeting me, I had absolutely no way out, no options left. Next thing I know is, a reporter sent me a video clip, I asked: ‘What is this?’ She said, ‘It’s your video.’ I was like, ‘My video?’, she replied, ‘Open it and see.'"
"While the video was downloading, I kept thinking if it was from my changing room or something like that. My blood ran cold for a moment. I was sitting in my car when I finally played the video. It was a blurry video of a girl lying on top of a guy. I asked, ‘What on earth is this? She said, ‘It’s your video.’ I just told her, ‘Are you mad? Look at the bedsheet, it’s so dirty.’ She further questioned, ‘Is it not you then?’ I said, ‘Hell no, are you crazy?’ I know when my last relationship was and with whom. This is impossible," Shilpa recalled.
Shilpa took action against the fake MMS
Shinde approached the authorities. She spent six to seven hours at a cyber cell unit to trace the origin of the footage. Investigators discovered the video was a clip sourced from a Hindi adult website.
She claimed that the perpetrators intentionally manipulated the visual content to frame her.
Societal toll and legal battles
The fabricated video took a social toll on the actress and her family. Neighbours started questioning the authenticity of the leak.
"Does anyone say that it was my video? Everyone only denies it. My mother asked me, and society’s watchman asked her if her daughter’s MMS had leaked. How do you even respond to that? I have endured so much," said Shilpa.
Opponents also filed a criminal case against Shinde shortly before she became a contestant on Bigg Boss 11. But she secured bail to ensure she could participate in the reality show.