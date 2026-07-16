Lock Upp 2: Shilpa Shinde Recalls Fake MMS Video Harassment After Her Exit From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

"While the video was downloading, I kept thinking if it was from my changing room or something like that. My blood ran cold for a moment. I was sitting in my car when I finally played the video. It was a blurry video of a girl lying on top of a guy. I asked, ‘What on earth is this? She said, ‘It’s your video.’ I just told her, ‘Are you mad? Look at the bedsheet, it’s so dirty.’ She further questioned, ‘Is it not you then?’ I said, ‘Hell no, are you crazy?’ I know when my last relationship was and with whom. This is impossible," Shilpa recalled.