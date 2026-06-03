Shilpa Shinde Reveals Why She Filed A False Sexual Harassment Case Against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer

Shilpa Shinde’s exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 sparked one of television's biggest controversies.
The actress left the show over alleged non-payment of dues. She also accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment.
Shilpa has now made a confession that the case was false.
Nearly a decade after accusing Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment, actor Shilpa Shinde has now made a shocking confession that the allegation was false and claimed she made it because she had no option. Shilpa, who became a household name with the show, walked away from it in 2016, sparking major controversy. She had accused the show’s producer of alleged harassment and non-payment of dues. The producers accused her of being unprofessional and even served her a legal notice seeking her return to the set.
Though the matter was settled, it remained one of the major television controversies.
Shilpa Shinde's sexual harassment case
During an appearance on comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Shilpa revealed why she filed the complaint against the producer.
“I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option,” Shilpa admitted, adding she got out of that situation because the matter was settled.
Why Shilpa Shinde filed false sexual harassment case
The reason she filed the false case was that the police told her that if an FIR had to be registered, one had to make serious allegations. Since she comes from a legal background, she understood the process. “Even my friends warned me and asked if I realised what I was doing,” she added.
She revealed her situation had become so bad that she just wanted a way out. “They (producers) wouldn’t leave me alone. I had quit the show and still had no way out. I gave up everything because I felt people couldn’t keep troubling me and trying to control me like that.”
After the false case was filed, they reached a settlement and the payments were also cleared. Following the settlement, both parties agreed not to speak publicly about each other.
On returning to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain despite the fallout
“Even after 11 years, I did Bhabiji again because our writer Manoj Santoshi wanted it. I had hurt him. My return itself was an answer to everyone who questioned how I could work with them again after everything that had happened,” Shilpa said, adding that she has a good relationship with the team.
Reflecting on the case, the former Bigg Boss winner said filing a case after a year was very difficult for her, but she had “no other option.”