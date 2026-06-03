Shilpa Shinde Reveals Why She Filed A False Sexual Harassment Case Against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Producer

Nearly a decade after accusing Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment, actor Shilpa Shinde has now made a shocking confession that the allegation was false and claimed she made it because she had no option. Shilpa, who became a household name with the show, walked away from it in 2016, sparking major controversy. She had accused the show’s producer of alleged harassment and non-payment of dues. The producers accused her of being unprofessional and even served her a legal notice seeking her return to the set.