Gotham TV Awards 2026 Winners: HBO Max's Pluribus And DTF St. Louis Steals Spotlight With Five Major Victories

DTF St. Louis led the Gotham TV Awards 2026 winners with two major trophies.
HBO Max secured five awards, outperforming Netflix despite its 22 nominations.
Michael Shannon, Tim Robinson, and Chase Infiniti claimed key acting honours.
The Gotham TV Awards 2026 winners offered one of the clearest early signals for this year’s television race, with HBO Max leading the ceremony and several breakout titles making a strong case ahead of the Emmy season. Held at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, the awards recognised standout television across drama, comedy, limited series and nonfiction storytelling.
Despite entering the evening with 22 nominations, Netflix finished behind HBO Max in total wins. HBO Max secured five trophies, while Netflix took home three and Hulu followed with two.
HBO Max dominates Gotham TV Awards 2026 winners
HBO Max’s DTF St. Louis emerged as the night’s biggest success story. The mystery drama won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, while David Harbour earned Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series for his role in the show.
The platform also celebrated I Love LA, created by Rachel Sennott, which won Breakthrough Comedy Series. Tim Robinson added to HBO Max’s momentum by winning Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series for The Chair Company.
‘Pluribus’ and acting winners shape Emmy conversation
Apple TV’s Pluribus, created by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, claimed Breakthrough Drama Series, strengthening its awards-season profile.
On the acting front, Hulu’s Chase Infiniti won Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series for The Testaments, while Babou Ceesay secured the supporting drama prize for Alien: Earth.
Netflix also recorded significant acting wins. Michael Shannon received Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series for portraying President James A. Garfield in Death by Lightning. Laurie Metcalf won Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series for Big Mistakes.
Full Gotham TV Awards highlights and notable winners
Among other major victories, Katrina: Come Hell and High Water won the Breakthrough Nonfiction Series for Netflix. Shudder’s Reflection in a Dead Diamond secured Outstanding Original Film, while Cory Michael Smith won Outstanding Performance in an Original Film for HBO Max’s Mountainhead.
The ceremony, staged in Manhattan on Monday night, marked an important milestone as Hollywood’s television awards season gradually moves toward the Emmy race.