BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Adolescence Bags Top Honours | Full Winners List

Summary of this article
Adolescence won four awards at the BAFTAs 2026
Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Christine Tremarco, Katherine Parkinson, Narges Rashidi and Steve Coogan took home BAFTAs.
Code of Silence won the best drama series.
The BAFTA TV Awards took place on Sunday, May 10, at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. The award night celebrated the best of the television shows and stars of 2025. Comedian and actor Greg Davies hosted the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards, with musical performances from Cat Burns and AURORA.
Adolescence bagged four awards, with Owen Cooper winning his first BAFTA for Supporting Actor. Christine Tremarco took home the Supporting Actress trophy, her first BAFTA prize. Stephen Graham also won his first-ever BAFTA by clinching the Leading Actor trophy. The show also won Limited Drama.
Narges Rashidi won her first BAFTA for Prisoner 951 in the Leading Actress category.
Code of Silence won Drama Series and Amandaland won Scripted Comedy. Scam Interceptors took home the Daytime prize while EastEnders won in the Soap category.
International
The Studio
Leading female actor
Narges Rashidi, Prisoner 951
Leading actor
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Drama series
Code of Silence
Actor in a comedy
Steve Coogan, How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)
Female actor in a comedy
Katherine Parkinson, Here We Go
Supporting actor
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Supporting female actor
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Entertainment
Last One Laughing
Entertainment performance
Bob Mortimer, Last One Laughing
Scripted comedy
Amandaland
Specialist factual
Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz
Reality
The Celebrity Traitors
Current affairs
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack
Short form
Hustle and Run
Factual entertainment
Go Back to Where You Came From
Factual series
See No Evil
Live event coverage
VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember
News coverage
Channel 4 News: Israel-Iran: The Twelve Day War
Single documentary
Grenfell: Uncovered
Soap
EastEnders
Sports coverage
Uefa Women’s Euro 2025
Daytime
Scam Interceptors
Children’s non-scripted
World.War.Me
Children’s scripted
Crongton
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award (voted for by the public)
The Celebrity Traitors: Alan Carr wins
Dame Mary Berry DBE received a BAFTA Fellowship, while Martin Lewis CBE was honoured with the BAFTA Special Award for his services to broadcasting.