BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Adolescence Bags Top Honours | Full Winners List

BAFTA TV Awards 2026 full winners list: Adolescence emerged as the night's top winner by bagging four awards.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
BAFTA TV Awards 2026 winners list
BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Adolescence wins four awards Photo: BAFTA
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Adolescence won four awards at the BAFTAs 2026

  • Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Christine Tremarco, Katherine Parkinson, Narges Rashidi and Steve Coogan took home BAFTAs.

  • Code of Silence won the best drama series.

The BAFTA TV Awards took place on Sunday, May 10, at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London. The award night celebrated the best of the television shows and stars of 2025. Comedian and actor Greg Davies hosted the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards, with musical performances from Cat Burns and AURORA. 

Adolescence bagged four awards, with Owen Cooper winning his first BAFTA for Supporting Actor. Christine Tremarco took home the Supporting Actress trophy, her first BAFTA prize. Stephen Graham also won his first-ever BAFTA by clinching the Leading Actor trophy. The show also won Limited Drama. 

Narges Rashidi won her first BAFTA for Prisoner 951 in the Leading Actress category.

Code of Silence won Drama Series and Amandaland won Scripted Comedy. Scam Interceptors took home the Daytime prize while EastEnders won in the Soap category.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the full winners list of BAFTA TV Awards 2026

Limited drama
Adolescence

International
The Studio

Leading female actor
Narges Rashidi, Prisoner 951

Leading actor
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Drama series
Code of Silence

Actor in a comedy
Steve Coogan, How Are You? It's Alan (Partridge)

Female actor in a comedy
Katherine Parkinson, Here We Go

Supporting actor
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Supporting female actor
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Entertainment
Last One Laughing

Entertainment performance
Bob Mortimer, Last One Laughing

Scripted comedy
Amandaland

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BY Garima Das

Dame Mary Berry DBE received a BAFTA Fellowship, while Martin Lewis CBE was honoured with the BAFTA Special Award for his services to broadcasting.

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