In Photos: Argentina Airport Strike

A passenger rests in a check-in area after his flight was suspended at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Airport and airline workers, as well as pilots, are staging a 24-hour strike for higher wages.
A young passenger rests at Ezeiza airport after his flight was suspended in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Workers talk in a baggage area at the Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A passenger talks to a Gol Airlines worker at Jorge Newbery airport after her flight was suspended in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The Aerolineas Argentinas' check-in area is empty at the Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Tourists from Chile sit outside the Jorge Newbery airport after their flight was suspended in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Passengers sit at the Jorge Newbery airport after their flight was suspended in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A passenger rests after his flight was suspended at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Police stand outside the Jorge Newbery airport during a workers strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina.