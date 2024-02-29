International

In Photos: Argentina Airport Strike

The airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina came to a standstill after airline workers, as well as pilots were staging a 24-hour strike for higher wages.

February 29, 2024
Argentina Airport Strike | Photo: AP/Victor R. Caivano

A passenger rests in a check-in area after his flight was suspended at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Airport and airline workers, as well as pilots, are staging a 24-hour strike for higher wages.

Argentina Airport Strike | Photo: AP/Victor R. Caivano
A young passenger rests at Ezeiza airport after his flight was suspended in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Airport Strike | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Workers talk in a baggage area at the Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Airport Strike | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
A passenger talks to a Gol Airlines worker at Jorge Newbery airport after her flight was suspended in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Airport Strike | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
The Aerolineas Argentinas' check-in area is empty at the Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Airport Strike | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Tourists from Chile sit outside the Jorge Newbery airport after their flight was suspended in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Airport Strike | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Passengers sit at the Jorge Newbery airport after their flight was suspended in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Airport Strike | Photo: AP/Victor R. Caivano
A passenger rests after his flight was suspended at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina Airport Strike | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Police stand outside the Jorge Newbery airport during a workers strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

