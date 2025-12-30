Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast

New Year’s Weather Outlook

The New Year weather outlook for Uttar Pradesh indicates a slight but important shift in the prevailing pattern, with a fresh Western Disturbance expected to bring isolated light rainfall to parts of West UP on January 1, 2026, even as East UP remains largely dry but foggy. According to IMD guidance, minimum temperatures across many districts may rise by 2–3°C over the next few days due to increased cloud cover, offering limited relief from the intense night-time chill while keeping days cool and occasionally damp. However, dense fog over both West and East Uttar Pradesh is forecast to continue during early mornings for the next couple of days, so residents are advised to plan New Year travel and celebrations with caution, given the likely impact on road and rail visibility.