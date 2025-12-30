Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and New Year Forecast

Fog Warning: Dense to very dense fog predicted for West UP till Dec 31 and East UP till Jan 1, 2026.
Uttar Pradesh continues to battle harsh winter conditions as 2025 draws to a close. Today, December 30, the entire state is enveloped in a thick layer of fog, with cold wave conditions reported in several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for reduced visibility and dropping temperatures, prompting the state government to extend school closures to protect students. While dry weather currently prevails, a shift is expected around New Year's Day with chances of light rain in western districts.
Uttar Pradesh Temperature and Fog Alert
The cold grip has intensified across the region.
Fog Forecast: Dense to very dense fog will cloak West Uttar Pradesh during the night and morning hours until December 31, and East Uttar Pradesh until January 1, 2026.
Temperature:
Agra: Minimum 8°C, Maximum 18°C with "Heavy Fog".
Lucknow: Minimum 11.7°C, Maximum 24.6°C with misty conditions.
Varanasi/Prayagraj: Minimums hovering around 10-11°C.
Cold Day Warning: Cold day conditions are likely in isolated pockets of the state today and tomorrow, making the daytime feel significantly chillier due to lack of sunlight.
School Closures and Safety Measures
In response to the severe cold wave and dense fog, the Uttar Pradesh administration has implemented strict precautionary measures to safeguard students and staff. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered all government and private schools up to Class 12 to remain closed until January 1, 2026, while in many districts, school timings for subsequent days have been revised to 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM to avoid the coldest and foggiest morning hours. District Magistrates have also been authorised to extend holidays further if the cold wave and poor visibility persist, ensuring that local authorities can respond quickly to changing weather conditions.
New Year’s Weather Outlook
The New Year weather outlook for Uttar Pradesh indicates a slight but important shift in the prevailing pattern, with a fresh Western Disturbance expected to bring isolated light rainfall to parts of West UP on January 1, 2026, even as East UP remains largely dry but foggy. According to IMD guidance, minimum temperatures across many districts may rise by 2–3°C over the next few days due to increased cloud cover, offering limited relief from the intense night-time chill while keeping days cool and occasionally damp. However, dense fog over both West and East Uttar Pradesh is forecast to continue during early mornings for the next couple of days, so residents are advised to plan New Year travel and celebrations with caution, given the likely impact on road and rail visibility.