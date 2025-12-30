Delhi NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and Severe Air Quality

Delhi NCR Weather Forecast: Fog and Cold Wave

The IMD predicts harsh winter conditions to continue for the next 24-48 hours, with dense to very dense fog shrouding Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram during late night and early morning hours until December 31. Visibility may drop below 50 meters, severely impacting road travel, while minimum temperatures hover between 6°C and 9°C, and daytime highs reach 21-24°C. Although the weather will remain largely dry today, a fresh Western Disturbance approaching the region may bring light rain or a drizzle on January 1, 2026, offering slight relief from the dry cold but potentially increasing humidity levels.