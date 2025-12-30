Delhi NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog, and Severe Air Quality

Delhi NCR is grappling with hazardous air quality (AQI 444) and dense fog today, December 30, 2025. The IMD has issued alerts for cold wave conditions and low visibility, with minimum temperatures dipping to 6-9°C across the region.

Delhi NCR Weather Update
Delhi NCR Weather Update | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AQI Alert: ‘Hazardous’ air quality recorded in Delhi (444), with PM2.5 and PM10 levels well above safe limits.

  • Fog Warning: Dense fog to persist in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram during morning hours until Dec 31.

  • Temperature: Minimum 6-9°C, Maximum 21-24°C; cold wave conditions in isolated pockets.

  • Rain Forecast: Generally dry today; slight chance of showers on Jan 1, 2026.

  • Impact: Flight and train operations are likely to be disrupted due to visibility dropping below 50m.

Delhi NCR is wrapping up 2025 under a blanket of thick fog and toxic smog. Today, December 30, the region woke up to hazardous air quality and biting cold. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Cold Wave Alert for isolated pockets, warning of reduced visibility and chilly nights. While the days are expected to be partly sunny, the mornings will remain treacherous for commuters due to dense fog.

Delhi NCR Air Quality Status

The pollution levels in the capital have spiked to alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 444, categorized as ‘Hazardous’. The primary pollutants fueling this crisis are PM2.5 (394.92 µg/m³) and PM10 (312.03 µg/m³), posing severe health risks to residents. Pollution levels in satellite cities like Noida and Gurugram mirror the capital’s distress, with AQI readings consistently hovering in the ‘Very Poor’ to ‘Severe’ range (300-400+), exacerbating the respiratory challenges for the vulnerable population.

Delhi NCR Weather Forecast: Fog and Cold Wave

The IMD predicts harsh winter conditions to continue for the next 24-48 hours, with dense to very dense fog shrouding Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram during late night and early morning hours until December 31. Visibility may drop below 50 meters, severely impacting road travel, while minimum temperatures hover between 6°C and 9°C, and daytime highs reach 21-24°C. Although the weather will remain largely dry today, a fresh Western Disturbance approaching the region may bring light rain or a drizzle on January 1, 2026, offering slight relief from the dry cold but potentially increasing humidity levels.

Delhi NCR Weather Conditions and Impact on Travel

The potent combination of fog and smog has significantly disrupted transportation networks across the region. Delays are expected at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to low runway visibility in the early hours, while several trains bound for Delhi are running late as fog engulfs the northern plains. Commuters are strongly advised to check flight and train schedules before traveling to avoid inconvenience caused by the adverse weather conditions.

