Mumbai Weekly Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warm Days, and Severe AQI

Mumbai is forecasted to experience sunny and clear skies throughout the week (Dec 29 - Jan 4), with daytime temperatures hovering around 30-31°C and minimums near 20-21°C. However, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains a major concern, currently in the 'Severe' category at 285.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai Weekly Weather
Mumbai Weekly Weather
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Weather Outlook: Clear skies and sunny days predicted for the entire week; no rain expected.​

  • Temperature: Maximum ~30-31°C, Minimum ~20-21°C; slight drop in night temp expected by Jan 1.​

  • AQI Status: 'Severe' category (285) due to high PM10 and PM2.5 levels; sensitive groups advised caution.​

  • Humidity: Ranges between 27% to 60%; comfortable during the day but potentially hazy mornings.​

  • New Year Forecast: Sunny and pleasant for Dec 31 and Jan 1, ideal for outdoor celebrations.

As Mumbai heads into the final week of 2025, the weather forecast promises warm, sunny days perfect for year-end festivities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts clear skies with no sign of rain for the week of December 29 to January 4. However, while the weather overhead is pleasant, the air quality at ground level poses a health risk, with pollution levels currently in the 'Severe' zone.

Weekly Temperature and Sky Conditions

The city will see stable weather conditions with consistent temperatures.

  • Daytime: Maximum temperatures will remain steady around 30°C to 31°C, making the days warm but bearable.

  • Nighttime: Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20°C to 21°C, providing cooler, comfortable nights.

  • Trend: A slight dip in temperatures is forecast around January 1, where the minimum could drop to 19°C, offering a pleasant start to the New Year.​

  • Sky Status: Residents can expect bright sunshine daily, with occasional broken clouds on December 30. Morning haze or "smoke fog" may reduce visibility slightly in the early hours.

Mumbai AQI Update and Health Advisory

The most pressing concern for residents is the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, with the real-time Mumbai AQI currently recorded at 285, placing it firmly in the 'Severe' category. This spike in pollution is driven by high concentrations of PM10 (120 µg/m³) and PM2.5 (119 µg/m³), indicating significant levels of dust and fine particulate matter in the air. Given the hazardous conditions, health experts have issued an advisory urging vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments, to minimize outdoor exposure and wear masks during morning commutes to protect against the smog.​

Related Content
Related Content
Delhi Weather Update - | Photo: PTI
Delhi Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued as AQI Hits 'Severe' and Dense Fog Grips Capital

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

New Year’s Eve Forecast and Weekly Outlook

For those planning celebrations, the Mumbai weather forecast for New Year's Eve promises ideal conditions with clear, pleasant skies and no chance of rain to dampen outdoor festivities or fireworks displays. As the city transitions into 2026, temperatures are expected to drop to a comfortable 20-21°C by midnight, making a light layer advisable for open-air events. Looking ahead, the Mumbai weekly weather forecast indicates a continuation of this stable pattern, ensuring warm, sunny days and cool nights for the first week of January.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film