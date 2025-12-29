Mumbai Weekly Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warm Days, and Severe AQI

Weather Outlook: Clear skies and sunny days predicted for the entire week; no rain expected.
As Mumbai heads into the final week of 2025, the weather forecast promises warm, sunny days perfect for year-end festivities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts clear skies with no sign of rain for the week of December 29 to January 4. However, while the weather overhead is pleasant, the air quality at ground level poses a health risk, with pollution levels currently in the 'Severe' zone.
Weekly Temperature and Sky Conditions
The city will see stable weather conditions with consistent temperatures.
Daytime: Maximum temperatures will remain steady around 30°C to 31°C, making the days warm but bearable.
Nighttime: Minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20°C to 21°C, providing cooler, comfortable nights.
Trend: A slight dip in temperatures is forecast around January 1, where the minimum could drop to 19°C, offering a pleasant start to the New Year.
Sky Status: Residents can expect bright sunshine daily, with occasional broken clouds on December 30. Morning haze or "smoke fog" may reduce visibility slightly in the early hours.
Mumbai AQI Update and Health Advisory
The most pressing concern for residents is the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, with the real-time Mumbai AQI currently recorded at 285, placing it firmly in the 'Severe' category. This spike in pollution is driven by high concentrations of PM10 (120 µg/m³) and PM2.5 (119 µg/m³), indicating significant levels of dust and fine particulate matter in the air. Given the hazardous conditions, health experts have issued an advisory urging vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments, to minimize outdoor exposure and wear masks during morning commutes to protect against the smog.
New Year’s Eve Forecast and Weekly Outlook
For those planning celebrations, the Mumbai weather forecast for New Year's Eve promises ideal conditions with clear, pleasant skies and no chance of rain to dampen outdoor festivities or fireworks displays. As the city transitions into 2026, temperatures are expected to drop to a comfortable 20-21°C by midnight, making a light layer advisable for open-air events. Looking ahead, the Mumbai weekly weather forecast indicates a continuation of this stable pattern, ensuring warm, sunny days and cool nights for the first week of January.