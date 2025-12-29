Mumbai Weekly Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies, Warm Days, and Severe AQI

Mumbai AQI Update and Health Advisory

The most pressing concern for residents is the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, with the real-time Mumbai AQI currently recorded at 285, placing it firmly in the 'Severe' category. This spike in pollution is driven by high concentrations of PM10 (120 µg/m³) and PM2.5 (119 µg/m³), indicating significant levels of dust and fine particulate matter in the air. Given the hazardous conditions, health experts have issued an advisory urging vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments, to minimize outdoor exposure and wear masks during morning commutes to protect against the smog.​