Mumbai Weather Update: Sunny Skies with Moderate AQI Today

Mumbai weather today delivers bright sunshine with comfortable temperatures ranging from 22°C minimum to 32°C maximum, providing relief from winter haze. The IMD weather forecast confirms clear skies persisting through the day, with light easterly winds moderating coastal humidity to 55-65 percent. The weather in Mumbai today shows excellent visibility, supporting normal airport and harbor operations. Mumbai temperature forecast maintains stability with evening cools around 27°C. Mumbai weather update notes gradual AQI improvement to moderate levels, 150-180, after recent very poor readings above 210. Mumbai AQI status reflects better dispersion due to winds, though PM2.5 remains elevated in traffic-heavy areas. The Maharashtra weather update indicates similar patterns statewide with no active rain systems nearby.
Air Quality and Daily Impacts
Mumbai AQI status benefits from sea breezes dispersing pollutants effectively. Suburbs like Navi Mumbai record a lower 120-140 range. Commuters are advised to wear masks near highways despite the overall moderate classification. Construction sites contribute localized dust pollution during afternoons. Western suburbs maintain better ventilation than central areas. School outdoor activities remain unaffected by current levels. Traffic police monitor congestion hotspots for emission control.
Weekly Weather Forecast
Mumbai weather forecast predicts clear conditions through January 22, temperatures 21-33°C. Occasional cloud cover possible Sunday, but rainfall unlikely. Winds strengthen to 15-20 kmph, improving ventilation further. Coastal humidity rises slightly mid-week to 65 percent. Minimum temperatures stabilize around 23°C, providing comfortable nights. Fishermen receive a green signal for operations till January 20. No heatwave or cyclone threats anticipated through month-end. Morning walks become increasingly pleasant with rising minimums. Local trains maintain regular schedules without weather delays. Evening beach visits remain popular with gentle sea breezes. Outdoor events can proceed confidently through the weekend.