Mumbai Weather Update: Sunny Skies with Moderate AQI Today

Mumbai weather today delivers bright sunshine with comfortable temperatures ranging from 22°C minimum to 32°C maximum, providing relief from winter haze. The IMD weather forecast confirms clear skies persisting through the day, with light easterly winds moderating coastal humidity to 55-65 percent. The weather in Mumbai today shows excellent visibility, supporting normal airport and harbor operations. Mumbai temperature forecast maintains stability with evening cools around 27°C. Mumbai weather update notes gradual AQI improvement to moderate levels, 150-180, after recent very poor readings above 210. Mumbai AQI status reflects better dispersion due to winds, though PM2.5 remains elevated in traffic-heavy areas. The Maharashtra weather update indicates similar patterns statewide with no active rain systems nearby.