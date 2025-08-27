Understanding Cyclones: Causes, Warning Signs, and How to Protect Yourself

Cyclones are powerful tropical storms that bring heavy rains, strong winds, and flooding to coastal and inland areas. In India, cyclones hit the coasts of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea almost every year, causing loss of life, property damage, and disruption. Knowing what causes a cyclone and following cyclone safety tips can help you and your family stay safe.
A cyclone is a low-pressure system that forms over warm ocean waters and rotates due to Earth’s spin. They are called hurricanes in the Atlantic and typhoons in the Pacific, but the process is similar everywhere. Cyclones range from mild tropical storms to extremely severe storms with winds over 200 km/h.
How Do Cyclones Form?
Cyclone formation begins when:
Warm oceans (at least 26 °C) heat the air above, causing evaporation.
Rising warm, moist air cools at high altitudes, releasing latent heat, which lowers pressure at the surface.
Pressure systems draw more air inward, strengthening rotation.
Wind patterns (like the Coriolis effect) make the system spin, creating the classic cyclone shape.
Types of Cyclones and Where They Occur
Cyclones are classified by wind speed:
Tropical Depression: 31–62 km/h
Tropical Storm: 63–117 km/h
Severe Cyclonic Storm: 118–166 km/h
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: 167–221 km/h
Super Cyclonic Storm: above 221 km/h
In India, the Bay of Bengal side sees more severe cyclones (e.g., Amphan in 2020), while the Arabian Sea side sees fewer but still dangerous storms like Cyclone Biparjoy (June 2025), which caused 15 fatalities and damaged over 2,500 homes in Gujarat.
Cyclone Formation: Warm Oceans, Wind Patterns, and Pressure Systems
Three key conditions favor cyclone formation:
Warm sea surface of at least 26 °C over a depth of 50 m.
Low vertical wind shear, so storms can grow without being torn apart.
Pre-existing disturbance, such as a low-pressure trough or monsoon depressions.
When these align, a small cluster of thunderstorms can intensify into a full cyclone within days.
Common Warning Signs of an Approaching Cyclone
Early detection saves lives. Watch for:
Weather alerts from IMD or NDMA.
Rapid drop in air pressure.
Sudden increase in wind speed and gusts.
Darkening skies and dense clouds.
High tides and unusual sea surges along the coast.
Heavy rainfall inland hours before landfall.
Cyclone Categories and What They Mean
Cyclone category indicates potential damage:
Category 1 (63–88 km/h): Minor damage to crops and trees.
Category 2 (89–117 km/h): Roof damage, power outages.
Category 3 (118–166 km/h): Structural damage, coastal flooding.
Category 4 (167–221 km/h): Severe structural collapse, major flooding.
Category 5 (>221 km/h): Catastrophic damage, unlivable conditions for weeks.
How to Prepare Before a Cyclone Strikes
Cyclone preparedness involves planning and securing your home:
Keep emergency kit ready (see below).
Trim tree branches near your house.
Secure loose objects (tin sheets, bricks).
Board up windows and reinforce doors.
Store enough drinking water and non-perishable food.
Know the nearest shelter and safe evacuation route.
What to Do During a Cyclone: Safety Tips
During the storm:
Stay indoors, away from windows.
Take shelter in an interior room or a strong hallway.
Switch off the electricity at the main breaker.
Listen to official updates on the radio or mobile alerts.
Avoid floodwater, as it may hide downed power lines.
If told to evacuate, leave early and do not return until authorities say it’s safe.
Post-Cyclone Safety: Staying Safe After the Storm
After the cyclone passes:
Remain cautious; a calm “eye” may be followed by renewed winds.
Avoid downed power lines and weakened structures.
Boil water before drinking in case of contamination.
Check for gas leaks and turn off utilities if there’s damage.
Help neighbors, especially the elderly and children.
Report any injuries or hazards to local authorities.
Emergency Kit Essentials for Cyclone Preparedness
Your emergency kit should include:
Battery-operated radio and flashlights with extra batteries.
First aid kit, essential medicines.
Bottled water (3 days’ supply).
Canned food and a manual can opener.
Important documents in a waterproof pouch.
Local emergency contacts list.
Cash, as ATMs may be down.
By understanding cyclone formation, recognizing warning signs, and following safety tips, you can protect your life and property. Stay informed through official weather alert systems and practice disaster management drills to ensure you and your community are ready when a cyclone strikes.