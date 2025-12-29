Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 390 on Sunday, placing air quality in the “very poor” category, with 19 stations in the “severe” range.
Anand Vihar recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 457, while the remaining stations reported “very poor” levels.
The weather department issued an orange alert for extremely dense fog, with temperatures expected to range between 7°C and 22°C.
Monday's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be approximately 22 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the meteorological department's orange alert of extremely dense fog.
According to CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is deemed "good," 51 to 100 "satisfactory," 101 to 200 "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," 301 to 400 "very poor," and 401 to 500 "severe."
According to the meteorological agency, the city's lowest temperature was 6.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degrees below the seasonal normal, while its highest temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius, which was 2.1 degrees above the average.
At 5:30 p.m., the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.