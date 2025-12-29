Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

According to CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is deemed "good," 51 to 100 "satisfactory," 101 to 200 "moderate," 201 to 300 "poor," 301 to 400 "very poor," and 401 to 500 "severe."



According to the meteorological agency, the city's lowest temperature was 6.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.5 degrees below the seasonal normal, while its highest temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius, which was 2.1 degrees above the average.



At 5:30 p.m., the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.