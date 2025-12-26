Delhi Air Quality Slips To ‘Very Poor’ As AQI Rises To 310

At least 24 monitoring stations record ‘very poor’ air; Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar worst affected

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI today, very poor air quality Delhi, AQI 310 Delhi
Delhi had experienced ‘poor’ air quality over the last two days before the deterioration on Friday. Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 310 on Friday, placing air quality in the ‘very poor’ category.

  • Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 395 among 40 stations.

  • AQEWS has forecast ‘very poor’ air quality in the city for the next six days.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category on Friday after showing marginal improvement over the previous two days, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 310, according to PTI.

While air quality at the Lodhi Road monitoring station was logged as ‘moderate’ with an AQI of 185, at least 24 stations across the city reported ‘very poor’ air, PTI reported. Jahangirpuri and Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI levels at 395 among the 40 monitoring stations.

Delhi had experienced ‘poor’ air quality over the last two days before the deterioration on Friday, PTI reported.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), the air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next six days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the current average wind speed, which is below 10 kmph, is not conducive to the dispersion of pollutants.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’.

The IMD has forecast that Delhi’s maximum temperature on Friday is likely to range between 21 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

