Delhi Air Quality Returns to ‘Moderate’ After 103 Days As Rain Brings Brief Relief

Rainfall improves AQI to 192, but forecasts warn of ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ air in coming days

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi air quality, Delhi AQI today, Delhi pollution news, AQI moderate category
The improvement on Saturday was largely attributed to Friday’s rainfall. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi recorded ‘moderate’ air quality for the first time since October 13, 2025, with an average AQI of 192.

  • CREA data shows the city endured over three months of ‘poor’, ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ air quality before the brief improvement.

  • Forecasts indicate Delhi’s air quality is likely to slip back into ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories in the coming days.

Delhi’s air quality briefly returned to the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday after more than three months, as rainfall helped ease a prolonged stretch of hazardous pollution, PTI reported.

After nearly three-and-a-half months — 103 days — the capital recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 192, bringing some relief following sustained ‘poor’, ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ conditions. According to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the last time Delhi experienced ‘moderate’ air quality was on October 13, 2025, when the AQI stood at 189, PTI reported.

CREA’s analysis showed that between October 1 and October 13, Delhi saw nine days of ‘moderate’ air quality before pollution levels worsened sharply. From October 14, 2025 onwards, the city remained under hazardous air conditions, recording 26 days of ‘poor’ AQI, 66 days of ‘very poor’ AQI, and 10 days classified as ‘severe’.

“Even Saturday's improvement to the 'moderate' range offers limited relief, as this category is known to cause breathing discomfort for people with lung disorders, asthma and heart disease,” the analysis said.

According to PTI, the respite is expected to be short-lived. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi’s air quality will remain in the ‘poor’ category over the next two days. For the following six days, conditions are predicted to fluctuate between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’.

Related Content
Related Content

CREA data showed that the cleanest air recorded since October 1, 2025, was on October 8, when the AQI improved to 81, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. In contrast, the worst air quality was observed on December 14 last year, when the AQI spiked to 461, pushing the city into the ‘severe’ category, PTI reported.

The improvement on Saturday was largely attributed to Friday’s rainfall, the first spell of rain in 2026 and the highest January rainfall in two years, which led to a sharp drop in temperatures and helped clear airborne pollutants. However, despite the rainfall, the AQI on Friday remained in the ‘poor’ category at 282.

Prior to this brief improvement, Delhi had endured around 10 consecutive days of ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality, with AQI levels ranging between 322 and 440.

Station-wise data revealed significant variation across the city on Saturday. At 9 pm, NSIT Dwarka recorded the best air quality with an AQI of 97, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category, while Anand Vihar reported the worst levels at 217, categorised as ‘poor’.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app, 35 monitoring stations were in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 pm, two were in the ‘poor’ range, and one station recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI of 0–50 is classified as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

  3. India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  4. ICC Vs BCB Official Verdict: Bangladesh Ousted From T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Steps In

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  2. Marin Cilic Vs Casper Ruud Highlights, AO Open 2026: Norwegian Player Outplays Croatian

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  4. Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat

  5. Australian Open 2026: Sinner Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  4. India, EU Fast Track FTA To Guard Against More American Disruptions

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

  3. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  4. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  5. Vietnam’s To Lam Wins Second Term As Communist Party Chief

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley