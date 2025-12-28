Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

Elon Musk criticised Canada’s healthcare system following the death of Indian-origin man Prashant Sreekumar, comparing it to the inefficient US Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
His remarks sparked online debate, with some highlighting long wait times and delays, while others defended Canada’s universal healthcare model.
The incident renewed scrutiny of healthcare access, emergency response, and systemic challenges within Canada’s publicly funded system.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has criticised Canada’s healthcare system following the death of an Indian-origin man, Prashant Sreekumar, drawing attention to concerns over access to timely medical care. Reacting to reports of the case, Musk compared the healthcare system to the US Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), suggesting it was inefficient and poorly managed.
The remarks triggered widespread debate online, with users expressing mixed reactions. While some echoed Musk’s criticism and raised concerns about long wait times and systemic delays in Canada’s publicly funded healthcare system, others defended it, pointing out its universal coverage and contrasting it with the high costs of private healthcare elsewhere.
According to reports, Sreekumar’s death has prompted renewed scrutiny of how medical emergencies are handled, particularly for immigrants and minorities. Canadian authorities have not issued a detailed public response to Musk’s comments, but healthcare experts have reiterated that provinces are working to address staffing shortages and reduce waiting periods.
The incident has reignited discussions around the strengths and shortcomings of Canada’s healthcare model, as well as the role of high-profile figures in shaping public discourse on sensitive policy issues.