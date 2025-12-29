Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Shams Mulani Five-Wicket Haul Bundles CHA For 142

Mumbai's Rohit Sharma will eye another masterclass knock as he will enter in the 2nd Group game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Uttarakhand in Jaipur. Photo: PTI

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy as we bring you another high-octane Elite Group C clash between Mumbai and Chhattisgarh at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground. Mumbai enters this third-round fixture with a perfect record and massive momentum following their 51-run victory over Uttarakhand, where they successfully defended 331 despite a rare golden duck from Rohit Sharma. Whereas Chhattisgarh is desperate for a breakthrough after suffering a heavy nine-wicket defeat to Punjab in their last outing; despite fighting half-centuries from captain Amandeep Khare (76) and Mayank Verma (64), their bowling unit struggled to contain the opposition, a vulnerability they must fix immediately to stand any chance against the 42-time Ranji champions. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the real-time updates, toss news, playing XIs and more.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Dec 2025, 02:24:55 pm IST Mumbai Won By 9 Wickets Mumbai cruise to a nine-wicket win over Chhattisgarh, chasing down 143 in just 24 overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi leads the charge, remaining unbeaten on 68, while Siddhesh Lad supports with a fluent 48 not out. A clinical performance from the chase as Mumbai make it look effortless.

29 Dec 2025, 01:41:03 pm IST Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: MUM 69/1 (14.0) Mumbai are cruising towards their target of 143, needing just 72 more to wrap things up. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is steady at the crease with 32 off 38, while Siddhesh Lad is unbeaten on 12, keeping the momentum ticking.

29 Dec 2025, 11:58:01 am IST Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Chase Time! Mumbai are off to a cautious start in their chase of 143. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ishan Mulchandani are at the crease, taking stock, 1 off 3 for Raghuvanshi and 0 off 1 for Mulchandani. With a modest target on the board, it’s more about keeping wickets in hand and pacing the chase carefully. The momentum from the bowlers’ brilliant display gives Mumbai confidence, but early wickets could still make things interesting.

29 Dec 2025, 11:55:58 am IST Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: CHA Post 142 (38.1) What a masterclass from Mumbai! Shams Mulani steals the show with a five-wicket haul, cleaning up the tail as Chhattisgarh is bowled out for just 142 in 38.1 overs. The innings never recovered after Shardul Thakur’s early carnage, and Mulani made sure there was no fightback from the lower order. Mumbai’s bowlers delivered a stunning, ruthless performance to dominate from start to finish.

29 Dec 2025, 10:54:07 am IST Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: CHA 89/4 (24.0) After the early carnage, Amandeep Khare and Ajay Mandal are showing grit and determination, slowly rebuilding the innings. Khare is steady on 46 off 74, while Mandal supports with 33 off 51, both picking up five boundaries each. It’s a survival act against a relentless attack, and this partnership is keeping the side’s hopes alive.

29 Dec 2025, 10:01:59 am IST Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: CHA 39/4 (11.5) Chhattisgarh are still standing, somehow, against Mumbai’s relentless bowling assault. Amandeep Khare, leading from the front, is grinding it out with a patient 19 off 35, soaking up pressure and refusing to give his wicket away. At the other end, Ajay Mandal is hanging in too, picking up the odd boundary in his 9 off 17. It’s not pretty and it’s not quick, but after that brutal start, this partnership is all about survival against a lethal Mumbai attack.

29 Dec 2025, 09:30:01 am IST Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Game On And MUM STRIKE Mumbai have stormed out of the blocks and Chhattisgarh are already in deep trouble at 14 for 4 in 4.4 overs. Shardul Thakur has ripped through the top order, removing A G Tiwary for a duck, then Ashutosh Singh, Mayank Verma, and Sanjeet Desai in a brutal opening spell that’s left the batting shell-shocked. Every wicket has felt inevitable, with edges flying and catches sticking. Amandeep Khare is hanging in as captain, while Ajay Mandal has at least found a boundary to steady things slightly, but make no mistake, Mumbai are completely on top and Chhattisgarh are wobbling badly already.

29 Dec 2025, 09:22:16 am IST Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs Chhattisgarh (Playing XI): Anuj Tiwary, Ashutosh Singh, Mayank Verma(w), Sanjeet Desai, Amandeep Khare(c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mohit Raut, Harsh Yadav, Aditya Sarwate, Ravi Kiran, Sourabh Majumdar Mumbai (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Ishan Mulchandani, Shardul Thakur(c), Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale

29 Dec 2025, 09:22:16 am IST Chhattisgarh Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Mumbai have won the toss and have opted to field first against Chhattisgarh.