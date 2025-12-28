Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Two Muslim youths and a café staffer were challaned for disturbing the peace, with police stating the situation is now under control.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
representational image
  • A group of right-wing activists barged into a restaurant during a birthday party, alleging “love jihad” after seeing Muslim youths with a Hindu woman.

  • Police intervened, questioned all attendees, briefly detained one youth, and later traced another who had fled the scene.

A group of right-wing activists allegedly stormed a restaurant in the Prem Nagar area on Saturday night and disrupted a birthday celebration, claiming it involved “love jihad”. Police later intervened and issued fines to two Muslim youths who were among the guests, as well as a staff member of the restaurant, for allegedly disturbing the peace.

The incident took place during a birthday party hosted by a first-year BSc Nursing student. The gathering included nine friends — five women and four men — with two of the male attendees, Shan and Waqif, being Muslim.

Police said that the presence of Muslim youths with a Hindu woman prompted members of a right-wing organisation to arrive at the restaurant. The group allegedly disrupted the celebration, raised slogans, and accused the youths of “love jihad”.

After receiving information, a police team from Prem Nagar police station reached the spot and took the student and the others to the station for questioning. One of the Muslim youths was initially detained, while the other managed to escape.

Station House Officer Raj Bali said the student lives in a hostel in Prem Nagar and is enrolled in a private college. “She had organised a birthday party for her friends. On receiving information, we called her relatives, including her aunt who lives in Prem Nagar, and also informed the families of the others present,” he said.

Police first issued a challan for breach of peace against Shan and a café staffer, Shailendra Gangwar. After learning that Waqif had fled, Circle Officer First Ashutosh Shivam initiated a search and later traced him.

“All three -- two youths and the cafe staffer -- were challaned on Sunday for disturbing peace,” the circle officer said, adding that the situation was now under control.

