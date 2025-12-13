UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Dhami released a booklet listing key laws and policy measures completed in four years.
The report claims job creation, lower unemployment and increased mining and industrial activity.
It also highlights actions on land, religious sites, disaster response and temple circuit development.
The Uttarakhand government on Friday released a booklet outlining what it described as key achievements of the Pushkar Singh Dhami administration over the past four years, with the Uniform Civil Code, anti-cheating law, anti-conversion law and amendments to the state’s land laws listed as major milestones, according to PTI.
The booklet, titled ‘Dhami Ki Dhamak – 4 Saal Bemisal’ (Dhami’s impact – four years of excellence), was released by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Addressing the event, Dhami said, “In this successful four-year journey of development, Uttarakhand has made historic progress in areas such as the economy, infrastructure, social harmony, and cultural preservation.” He added, “We are building a prosperous and self-reliant Uttarakhand with the participation of the state’s women, youth, statehood activists, ex-servicemen, and non-resident Uttarakhandis.”
According to PTI, the booklet claims that at least 100 government initiatives are expected to have a long-term impact on the state’s development, while dozens of measures are described as the first of their kind in the country. It further states that 58 achievements of the Dhami government have helped place Uttarakhand at the forefront nationally.
Reported PTI, the document also points to a sharp increase in mining revenue and rapid industrial growth as outcomes of government initiatives. It claims that more than 26,000 youth have been provided government jobs and that the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.4 per cent. The booklet also states that “illegal” shrines were demolished, freeing up around 10,000 acres of land.
The government has also highlighted actions against what it describes as “land jihad” and “love jihad”, along with the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill, PTI reported. Other initiatives mentioned include Operation Kalnemi against “fake” seers, the administration’s response to natural disasters, the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation, and the development of the Manaskhand Temple Circuit.
(With inputs from PTI)