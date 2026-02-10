How Bhim Nagar’s Youth Used Collective Power To Trigger Change

Through collective action, youth of Bhim Nagar in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Mankhurd are securing water, electricity and Anganwadis in their basti, to reshape their neighbourhood.

Priyanka Tupe
Priyanka Tupe
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Young women leaders, leadership journey, CORO India
Young women leaders Kesar Shah and Matia sharing their life experiences and leadership journey during an event 'Dastan E- Jindagi' organised by CORO India Photo: Priyanka Tupe
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Youth-led organising in Bhim Nagar has turned basic survival needs into collective civic action, securing water, electricity, streetlights and an Anganwadi.

  • Through sustained gender conversations and solidarity, young girls have expanded mobility, safety, and autonomy in deeply patriarchal conditions.

  • Backed by grassroots leadership support, the Power Group shows how marginalised youth can challenge urban governance failures and reshape their futures.

A group of young girls and boys, called the ‘Power Group’, is determined to change their lives collectively. They live in Bhim Nagar, a marginalised settlement in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area. For them, the lack of basic facilities, such as regular electricity, water, streetlights and an Anganwadi, is not just a daily hardship. It is a failure of governance in India’s financial capital.

Bhim Nagar, on the far edge of Mankhurd, feels cut off from the city it officially belongs to. During the monsoon, it is swallowed by tall grass and slush. Tin-roofed houses spiral inward like a maze, with a drain running alongside. There were no streetlights, public toilets or basic civic amenities; absence itself defines the settlement.

In this basti of nearly 600 households, 6,000–7,000 people live densely. Most residents are Dalit and Muslim daily-wage workers. Until recently, every school-going child in Bhim Nagar walked nearly four kilometres daily to Cheeta Camp to fetch water.

null - Sabki Library
Who Gets to Sit, Read, and Stay: Why Feminist Spaces Still Make Cities Uncomfortable

BY Lalita Iyer

Related Content
Related Content

“After school, we changed our clothes and rushed to get water without even eating. With consistent efforts and follow-ups with BMC officials, we finally received tap water connections in 2020,” said Kesar Shah, a young woman leader from Bhim Nagar.

For girls, the task was even more dangerous. “There were no streetlights. Intoxicated men sat on the roads in the evenings. Girls feared sexual violence; boys feared physical attacks and theft. No one could go anywhere alone,” said Shah.But the picture has changed now. With consistent efforts of young girls and boys with the help of community leader Abrar Salmani, they pushed for street lights, uninterrupted electricity supply, tap water connections and Anganwadi for the community.

Parallel Struggle: Dr Ambedkar with women delegates of the Scheduled Caste Federation at the Nagpur conference - null
'Not Just A Woman, A Dalit Woman': Fighting Caste And Class Within India's Feminist Movement

BY Rakhi Bose

What moved the needle? 

It was in this environment that a group of young people —Vandana Dongardive, Savita Pradhan, Kesar Shah, Alifiya, Shahjahan, Ruksar Bano, Roli, and their friends Faheem Mohammed, Jaikish Jaiswar and Vishal Chauhan, among others, came together. Aged 14 to 22, they formed what they call the Power Group. Through it, young women began stepping outside their homes and neighbourhoods, supported by their male friends, while collectively learning about gender, equality and leadership.

Around 2016, Ratna Mane, a community leader with CORO India, a non-profit working with marginalised communities through a rights-based approach, initiated dialogue with young girls and boys. She spoke with them about their daily lives and civic issues, encouraging discussions on how they could intervene.The process took years of sustained effort: mobilising youth, holding formal and informal circles, and engaging them on gender stereotypes, patriarchy and student issues. Young people in Bhim Nagar began socialising within their neighbourhood through study circles and small-scale cultural activities.

How A Renewed Focus Can Improve Maternal And Child Nutrition Scenario In India - null
How A Renewed Focus Can Improve Maternal And Child Nutrition Scenario In India

BY Dr Teena Dasi

For the past ten years, the group has been part of CORO’s Yuva Manthan programme, meeting weekly to discuss problems in their settlement. In one such meeting, they realised Bhim Nagar did not have an Anganwadi. The adolescents then conducted a door-to-door survey across 400–500 households, documenting pregnant women, lactating mothers, young children and malnourished adolescent girls. The survey was carried out between 10 and 15 December 2020. Children and teenagers handled everything, from preparing questionnaires to writing to government departments.

Ratna Mane and Rahul Gaware of CORO India’s Yuva Manthan programme supported them where needed, including accompanying them to government offices.They followed this up with letters, meetings, and memoranda to the Women and Child Development Department and ICDS officials. On 1 January 2021, an Anganwadi was finally opened in Bhim Nagar. Now, those young girls and boys who were teenagers back then are in their early twenties; ensure the smooth functioning of the Anganwadi by close monitoring. Their role as watchdogs helps strengthen the community. These actions build leadership and sow a sense of collective conscience among the next generation.

Is Safety In Public Spaces Impacting Women’s Workforce Participation? - null
Is Safety In Public Spaces Impacting Women’s Workforce Participation?

BY Sonakshi Chaudhry

The youth group has also been at the forefront of demanding electricity and water for the settlement. All of them are students from economically weaker households. Yet they juggle studies, civic action, sports, cultural activities, and sustained conversations on gender equality.

The issue of electricity is very different for the youth of Bhim Nagar. “As our settlement was considered as an encroachment, we didn’t get electricity for years from the city civic body. We used private connections given to us by mafias for years. In our humble households we used to consume it for basic usage, tubelight, fan, TV etc. Yet mafias used to charge us heavy money and many times the supply was cut when it was learnt by the civic bodies, or non-payment of heavy money to mafias. Therefore, we started enquiring about the process of getting official connections and pursued it,” said Jaikish Jaiswar, 23, a youth leader from Bhim Nagar. 

Students from the basti who were appearing for SSC and HSC board exams were particularly vulnerable to unstable electricity supply and many of them studied with the kerosene lamps. Jaiswar, Kesar Shah and their friends again mobilised all youth, children, parents from the basti and took a protest march to the civic bodies such as the BMC, BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport). They submitted half a dozen letters, follow up letters and eventually their demand was heard around 2020, when they were provided electricity connections. 

Since August 18, everyone who stays on the footpath of Hiranandani Colony near Jai Bhim Nagar has been under the anxiety of losing their housing. - Dinesh Parab/Outlook
Amid Heavy Rains In Mumbai, The Residents Of Jai Bhim Nagar Face Evictions

BY Priyanka Tupe

Gender Equity & Mobility

Through weekly meetings and Yuva Manthan activities, young people in Bhim Nagar began to recognise gender inequality in their own lives. Unequal domestic labour and restrictions on girls’ mobility became regular points of discussion. Sessions on gender equality, patriarchy, caste and the Indian Constitution, led by Ratna Mane, Rahul Gaware and others from CORO India, helped turn this understanding into action.

These conversations had visible effects. “We used to mock transgender people because others did. Now we understand they are human beings like us, because we discussed this many times and learnt about their lives,” said Jaiswar, who also takes pride in sharing household chores equally with his mother.

Girls like Roli, who joined the group in 2018, were able to pursue passions such as dance, which their families had earlier discouraged. For Ruksar Bano, the change was transformative. “Earlier, stepping outside meant endless questions: why should a girl go out at all? Now our parents trust us because of Ratna Tai, Abrar khalu. When we went to Matheran, it was the first time we spent the whole day out with friends. That day, I felt truly free,” she said.

Girls of Bhim Nagar began stepping out in search of azaadi-freedom. The first step was just outside their doors, then their neighbourhood lanes and later to police stations, government offices. This freedom still constrained by parental fears, safety concerns and patriarchy. But those curtailing chains soon became chains of solidarity. Those who were permitted visited homes of friends to build trust with their parents.

Between 2016 and 2021, moving in groups became a key strategy, making families feel safer and enabling girls to access public space. In the process, they realised freedom could not remain individual; it had to be collective. “Now almost everyone has become independent in terms of mobility in public spaces,” said Kesar Shah.

Abrar Salmani, fondly called Abrar khalu by the youth of Bhim Nagar, has been a pillar of support. Through the Ekta Welfare Association, he works on civic issues and has long been associated with CORO India. He keeps his home and office open to children. “When I came here, there was nothing but mud. We fought for everything and still do. I see hope in these young children,” said Salmani.

Young girls in Bhim Nagar navigate poverty, lack of basic services, safety concerns and patriarchy at home. Yet their aspirations remain strong. They dream of becoming doctors, teachers and social workers, and seek spaces that nurture creativity and learning.

“We focus on enabling young people to take leadership into their own hands- whether on civic issues or personal ambitions. Instead of lectures, we use games, songs, cultural activities and lived experiences, keeping the values of the Indian Constitution at the centre,” said Rahul Gaware of CORO India.

At CORO India’s ‘Dastan-E-Jindagi’ programme on 7 February 2026, youth leaders Jaikish Jaiswar and Kesar Shah presented their year’s work through an unusual form of storytelling. Instead of speaking from a podium, they led groups through their homes and basti in Bhim Nagar, sharing their lives and leadership on site.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips Removes Kaushik, Score 156/3 After 18

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. England Vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Look To Overcome Nepal Scare Against WI

  4. Australia Vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Injury-hit Aussies Begin Campaign As Heavy Favourites

  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Test For Afghans Against Group Leaders Proteas

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  4. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

  5. Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  2. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  5. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC