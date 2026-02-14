Jharkhand Civic Polls: Women Voters Outnumber Men In 14 Urban Local Bodies

Civic polls to 48 ULBs in the state will be held on February 23.

women voters
File Photo; Representative Image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The contesting candidates are prioritising promises, including pension and welfare scheme benefits aimed at women.

  • Among the 14 civic bodies, Gumla Nagar Parishad registered the highest number of women voters.

  • 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray for the post of mayor or chairperson.

Women voters may play a decisive role in the poll outcome in 14 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Jharkhand where they outnumber men in the electoral rolls, officials said on Saturday.

Civic polls to 48 ULBs in the state, including Ranchi, will be held on February 23 and the votes polled will be counted on February 27, they said.

ULB polls in Jharkhand are not contested on the basis of electoral symbols of the political parties, but candidates are backed by the outfits.

According to officials associated with the Commission, two to three new complaints are still being filed every day. - Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
Justice On Hold: Jharkhand State Women Commission Defunct For Five Years, 4000 Cases Pending

BY Md Asghar Khan

The contesting candidates, mainly those backed by ruling and opposition parties, are leaving no stone unturned to woo women voters with various promises, including pension and welfare scheme benefits, besides a vow to ensure their safety.

The civic bodies where women outnumber men in the electoral rolls include Gumla Nagar Parishad, Giridih Municipal Corporation, Madhupur Nagar Parishad (Deoghar), Lohardaga Nagar Parishad (Lohardaga) and others.

Employees of DC office verify the voter list ahead of the Council elections on 23rd February 2026, in Ranchi - IMAGO/ANI News
Urban Polls Return To Jharkhand After 34 Months—OBC Quota And Women At The Centre

BY Md Asghar Khan

Among the 14 civic bodies, Gumla Nagar Parishad registered the highest number of women voters at 18,763 as compared to 16,819 male electors, according to the electoral rolls.

Over 43.33 lakh voters, including 21.26 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to 1,087 wards in nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray for the post of mayor or chairperson, while 5,569 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting for the post of ward councillors, an election official said.

Published At:
