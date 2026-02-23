Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

Over 43 lakh voters decide fate of 6,000+ candidates for mayors, chairpersons and councillors across 9 municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats

Jharkhand ULB elections, urban local body elections Jharkhand
People wait in a queue to cast their votes for the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls at a polling centre Photo: File photo; Representative image
Summary
  • Voting is in progress for 48 urban local bodies across Jharkhand with polling from 7 am to 5 pm.

  • More than 43.43 lakh voters, including 21.31 lakh women, are eligible to elect mayors, chairpersons and ward councillors.

  • 4,307 polling booths set up, of which 896 are hyper-sensitive and 2,445 are sensitive, with tight security in place.

Voting has begun in Jharkhand for 48 urban local bodies under strict security measures, as more than 43 lakh eligible voters cast ballots to determine the outcome for over 6,000 candidates.

According to PTI, polling commenced at 7 am and is scheduled to end at 5 pm.

PTI reported that over 43.43 lakh voters, including 21.31 lakh women, are eligible to participate in the elections.

"The elections are underway for the posts of mayors and chairpersons in 48 ULBs, and councillors in 1,042 wards across nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads and 19 nagar panchayats," State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad said.

As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are vying for ward councillor positions.

Prasad said adequate security arrangements have been made in all the booths.

According to PTI, a total of 4,307 polling booths have been established for the elections, with 896 identified as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 as sensitive.

(With inputs from PTI)

