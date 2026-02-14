Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

The fund's coverage is broad and inclusive, targeting all cities with a population of 10 lakh or more based on 2025 estimates, as well as all capitals of States and Union Territories that may not meet the population threshold. Additionally, it extends to all cities in the hill States of the North East, ensuring that even smaller urban centers in challenging terrains benefit from the initiative. This wide scope aims to tackle day-to-day urban challenges such as traffic congestion, waste management, water supply, and sustainable housing, which have intensified due to India's growing urban population.