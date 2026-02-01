Union Budget 2026: Mixed Reactions In J&K Despite Rise in Central Grants

Although the Central government has increased the grant-in-aid, Jammu and Kashmir was expecting more and had asked the government provide Rs 50,000 crore. J&K has been facing a fund shortage to carry out developmental projects, with several of them declared as languishing projects for dragging on for years. There were also expectations that a package would be announced to compensate fruit growers for the losses that they suffered last year due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, as well as the damage to the crops in the floods, which were caused by several days of heavy rains. The fruit grower bodies put the losses at over ₹2,000 crore.