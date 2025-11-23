J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Meet In Jammu

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha holds security review in Jammu; directs intensified crackdown on terror networks and OGWs
Emphasis on property attachment of terror financiers, seamless inter-agency coordination, and highway/IB security ahead of winter
Meeting follows recent successful ops that neutralised high-value terrorists; focus on sustaining 2025’s gains before 2026 local body polls
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhawan here, taking stock of the prevailing law and order situation amid an aggressive crackdown on terror networks across the Union Territory.
The meeting, attended by top civil, police, and intelligence officials, comes days after a series of successful anti-militancy operations in the Valley and the Jammu region that eliminated several high-value terrorists, including those involved in recent civilian killings. Sources said the L-G directed agencies to further tighten the noose around terror ecosystems, accelerate identification and attachment of properties linked to terror financing, and ensure zero tolerance towards Over Ground Workers (OGWs).
Sinha reportedly stressed the need for seamless coordination between the Army, J&K Police, CRPF, and intelligence agencies to sustain the gains made in 2025, which has already seen a sharp decline in local recruitment into terror ranks and a significant drop in civilian casualties compared to previous years.
The review also focused on securing the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and the International Border ahead of winter, besides reviewing preparations for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) and municipal elections expected in early 2026.