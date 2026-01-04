UN Chief Warns US Action In Venezuela, Maduro’s Capture Sets 'Dangerous Precedent'

Antonio Guterres expresses alarm over US military action in Venezuela, citing risks to international law and regional stability

The UN chief stressed that regardless of the internal situation in Venezuela, “these developments constitute a dangerous precedent”. Photo: File photo; Representative image
  • UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the US action in Venezuela constitutes a “dangerous precedent”.

  • The United States claims President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured during a military operation.

  • UN officials urged restraint and respect for international law and human rights.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has raised serious concerns over the sharp escalation between the United States and Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, warning that the developments set a “dangerous precedent”.

According to PTI, Guterres said he was “deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with today’s United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region”, as stated in a note issued by his spokesperson on Saturday.

The UN chief stressed that regardless of the internal situation in Venezuela, “these developments constitute a dangerous precedent”, adding that he is “deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected”. He reiterated the need for strict adherence to international law, including the UN Charter, PTI reported.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump announced in the early hours of Saturday that the United States had carried out a “large scale” military strike in Venezuela, resulting in the capture of Maduro and his wife. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation was “successfully carried” out and that Maduro and his wife had been “captured and flown out of the Country”, adding that the mission was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted by federal authorities in New York. According to PTI, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a post on X that both have been charged in the Southern District of New York.

Maduro faces multiple charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States. Bondi said, “They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts,” while thanking Trump for “having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People” and expressing gratitude to the US military for carrying out what she described as a successful mission to capture “these two alleged international narco traffickers”.

Guterres, meanwhile, called on all sides within Venezuela to pursue a political path forward. “The Secretary-General calls on all actors in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue, in full respect of human rights and the rule of law,” the spokesperson’s statement said, as reported by PTI.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk also voiced concern over the US intervention. In a post on X, Türk said, “We urge everyone to exercise restraint and fully respect the UN Charter and international human rights law. The protection of people in Venezuela is paramount and must guide any further action.”

(With inputs from PTI)

