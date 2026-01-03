Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

Trump says Washington will oversee Venezuela’s transition after US forces detain Nicolás Maduro in an unprecedented move.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Trump Claims US Will Run Venezuela After Maduro Capture
Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump said the US would take control of Venezuela after Nicolás Maduro’s capture, promising a future transition to a Venezuelan government but giving no legal basis or timeline.

  • The president hailed the overnight operation as an unprecedented display of US military power, invoked a rebranded Monroe Doctrine, and called Maduro an illegitimate dictator linked to drug trafficking.

  • María Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner and long-time opposition leader, earlier today welcomed the US action, supported Trump’s hardline stance, and called for Edmundo González Urrutia to be recognised as Venezuela’s president.

The US will be 'running Venezuela', announced a jubilant Trump in his address to the nation, without offering any legal explanation or explaining how such an arrangement would even work in our current global culture and society with set international laws and rules.

US President Donald Trump announced that the US will 'run' Venezuela in the immediate aftermath of President Maduro's capture, with an eventual goal of transition to a Venezuelan government. This follows the US military's unprecedented 'attack' (as some call it) or operation conducted in the capital of Venezuela overnight and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Trump says Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has been captured - Cristian Hernandez
Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump said that the US is going to run Venezuela "until such a time that we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition".

Related Content

While the President did not offer a timeline as to when he anticipated the "transfer" to take place, he claimed, “We don’t want to be involved with having someone else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years. So we are going to run the country.”

He began his address to the nation by referring to the "extraordinary" military operation conducted in the capital of Venezuela overnight and into this morning at his direction.

He termed the operation as an “assault like people have not seen since World War II” and that no other nation “could achieve what America achieved yesterday.”

“This was one of the most stunning, effective and powerful displays of American military might and competence in American history,” Trump said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro takes the oath to people joining a state-organized civilian defense network in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. - (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos
Washington’s Move Ignites Fear Of War With Venezuela

BY Seema Guha

He also emphasised that no American service members were killed and no US military equipment was lost in the "extremely successful operation".

The president brought up the 1823 Monroe Doctrine, formulated by President James Monroe, which was used to justify U.S. military interventions in Latin America.

Trump added his name to it, calling it “The Don-Roe Doctrine” and said, “American dominance in the Western Hemisphere will never be questioned again.”

Trump termed Maduro an "illegitimate dictator" who was responsible for bringing "colossal amounts of deadly illicit drugs" into the US, and accused him of overseeing the Cartel de los Soles cartel.

"The dictator and terrorist, Maduro, is finally gone in Venezuela. People are free. They’re free again. It’s been a long time for them, but they’re free," said Trump.

Promising that the people of Venezuela "are not going to suffer anymore" under the US "partnership" with the recently bombed country, Trump claimed that Venezuelans living in the US will be "extremely happy" and that people of Venezuela will be "rich, independent and safe".

Picture of Maduro shared by Trump.
Picture of Maduro shared by Trump. Photo: Truth Social via President Donald Trump
Trump adds that Maduro and his wife are on a ship heading to New York, and a decision "will be made soon" between New York and Miami.

A few minutes before his address, the US President took to Truth Social to share a picture of Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima on the way to the US.

María Corina Machado, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner and a long-time Venezuelan opposition leader, issued a letter after Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured in a US operation. Machado, who has spent months in hiding and recently fled the country, said Maduro would face international justice and declared that “the time for freedom has come”. A vocal supporter of Donald Trump’s hardline stance on Venezuela and an outspoken supporter of Israel, she called for democratic restoration and urged recognition of opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

