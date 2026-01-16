Trump Finally 'gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado meets Donald Trump at the White House, describing the gesture as a symbol of historic ties, while the Nobel Committee reiterates that the prize cannot be transferred

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump Nobel Peace Prize
US president Donald Trump
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado met US President Donald Trump at the White House and said she “presented” her Nobel Peace Prize medal to him as a symbol of gratitude for his support of Venezuelan freedom.

  • The Nobel Committee clarified that while a medal can change hands, the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot be transferred or shared with anyone.

  • The meeting comes amid shifting US–Venezuela relations, with Washington engaging interim leader Delcy Rodríguez, reshaping Venezuela’s oil sector, and considering the future political transition after Nicolás Maduro’s removal.

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, describing the encounter as “a historic day for Venezuelans.” It was their first in-person meeting and came weeks after US forces detained Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and charged him with drug trafficking.

Speaking after the meeting, Machado said she had “presented” her Nobel medal to Trump as a symbol of gratitude for his support of Venezuelan freedom. Trump later called the gesture “a wonderful act of mutual respect” in a social media post, praising Machado as a courageous leader.

However, the Nobel Committee clarified that while a medal can change hands, the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot be transferred. “Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others,” the committee reiterated.

Trump has so far stopped short of formally endorsing Machado as Venezuela’s leader, instead engaging with Delcy Rodríguez, who is acting as head of state after Maduro’s removal. The US administration has rapidly reshaped Venezuela’s oil sector, completing its first $500-million sale of Venezuelan crude this week and seizing multiple tankers suspected of evading sanctions.

Related Content
Related Content

Machado also met US senators on Capitol Hill, where supporters greeted her with chants of “María, presidente.” She is expected to press Washington to back her opposition coalition as the legitimate transitional authority.

Meanwhile, Rodríguez signaled willingness to engage diplomatically with the US, saying she would visit Washington “standing tall, not crawling.” A Venezuelan envoy is reportedly preparing to reopen the country’s embassy in the US as talks continue.

The developments mark a dramatic shift in US–Venezuela relations and could shape the country’s political transition in the months ahead.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Harleen Deol Makes A Statement: From Controversial Retire Out To Match-Winning Knock In WPL 2026

  2. BCB Sacks Finance Chief Nazmul Islam After BPL Players Revolt Over Derogatory Remarks

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: England’s Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed Yet To Be Issued India Visas – Report

  4. WPL 2026: Harleen Deol Takes UP Warriorz Past Mumbai Indians With Match-Winning 64

  5. IND Vs NZ: Injured Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of New Zealand T20I Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  3. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  4. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  5. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

  2. BMC Polls: Voting Ends At 5.30 pm, Turnout Touches Nearly 50%, Higher Than 2017

  3. BMC Elections 2026 Begin: Seat-Sharing, Voting Arrangements And Counting Process Explained

  4. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. Jafar Panahi Laments Death And Destruction In Iran, Urges Global Film Community To Act

  3. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

  4. Denmark Sounds Warning: 'Fundamental Disagreement' With US, Trump Unmoved

  5. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

Latest Stories

  1. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  2. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  3. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  4. Trump Finally 'gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  5. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  6. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  7. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC

  8. CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case