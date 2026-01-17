Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the Oval Office, in Washington, DC. Machado, who has on previous occasions said that she would give her Nobel prize to Trump, met the American President in the White House Thursday, a closely-watched meeting that came days after the US carried out a military strike in Venezuela and captured its leader Nicolás Maduro. | Photo: @WhiteHouse/X via PTI

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the Oval Office, in Washington, DC. Machado, who has on previous occasions said that she would give her Nobel prize to Trump, met the American President in the White House Thursday, a closely-watched meeting that came days after the US carried out a military strike in Venezuela and captured its leader Nicolás Maduro. | Photo: @WhiteHouse/X via PTI