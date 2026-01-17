Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Mrinalini Dhyani
Updated on:
Updated on:
Venezuelan Nobel Peace Prize winner presents her medal to Trump
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presents her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the Oval Office, in Washington, DC. Machado, who has on previous occasions said that she would give her Nobel prize to Trump, met the American President in the White House Thursday, a closely-watched meeting that came days after the US carried out a military strike in Venezuela and captured its leader Nicolás Maduro. | Photo: @WhiteHouse/X via PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In a statement, the Nobel Committee clarified that while the physical symbols of the award, the medal, diploma and prize money, may be gifted, sold or donated, the honour itself is non-transferable.

  • Trump later confirmed that he had accepted the medal, posting on Truth Social that it was a “wonderful gesture of mutual respect.”

  • Over the years, several Nobel laureates, or their families,  have donated, sold or displayed their medals elsewhere, without affecting the official record of the award.

The Nobel Peace Prize remains permanently attached to the individual officially awarded it, regardless of who possesses the medal or diploma, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday, responding to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s decision to present her 2025 Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump during a White House visit.

In a statement issued from Oslo, the Committee clarified that while the physical symbols of the award, the medal, diploma and prize money,  may be gifted, sold or donated, the honour itself is non-transferable.

“Regardless of what may happen to the medal, the diploma, or the prize money, it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize,” the Committee said in a statement cited by AFP. Nobel Prizes, it stressed, cannot be revoked, shared or reassigned.

US president Donald Trump - null
Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

BY Outlook News Desk

The clarification came a day after Machado said she had “presented” her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump, following a meeting at the White House held in the aftermath of the US-backed ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Related Content
Related Content

Trump later confirmed that he had accepted the medal, posting on Truth Social that it was a “wonderful gesture of mutual respect.”

“It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today,” Trump wrote. “María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!”

The Nobel Committee underlined that there are no restrictions on how laureates choose to use the medal, diploma or prize money they receive. It added that even if these items later come into someone else’s possession, it does not alter the identity of the prize’s recipient.

Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars - X
A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

BY Ainnie Arif

Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

The body also said it would not comment “on Peace Prize laureates or the political processes that they are engaged in.”

Over the years, several Nobel laureates, or their families,  have donated, sold or displayed their medals elsewhere, without affecting the official record of the award including Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, sold his medal at auction in 2022 for $103.5 million, the highest amount ever paid for a Nobel medal, and donated the proceeds to UNICEF to support Ukrainian refugee children.

Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, a co-recipient of the Peace Prize in 2001, had his medal donated by his widow, Nane Annan, to the United Nations Office in Geneva in 2024. The medal is now on permanent public display.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: PAK Batter Suffers 'Brain Fade' Moment In Harare - Watch Video

  2. Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Included In India's Squad For New Zealand T20I Series As Injury Replacements

  3. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vishvaraj Jadeja Sensational 165 Downs Punjab To Power Saurashtra Into Final

  5. IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Installing AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  2. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Why Thackeray Symbolism Failed to Capture Imagination and Votes of Marathi Manoos

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  3. European NATO Allies Deploy Symbolic Forces To Greenland

  4. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  5. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly