Washington’s Move Ignites Fear Of War With Venezuela

President Maduro is also preparing for possible US action. Venezuela is an oil-rich nation with an estimated reserve of 300 billion barrels, yet it has been under American sanctions for a long time, and its military equipment is old and no match for US firepower. Maduro has called for peace in the Americas and made conciliatory noises. At the same time, he had mobilised military personnel as well as militias to fight a guerrilla war in case of a full-fledged invasion that forced him out of office.