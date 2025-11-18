Washington’s Move Ignites Fear Of War With Venezuela

In October, Trump authorised the  CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela to overthrow Maduro.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro takes the oath to people joining a state-organized civilian defense network in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • In October, Trump authorised the  CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela to overthrow Maduro.

  • President Trump was briefed earlier in the week on the options for a potential military action, including  ground operations inside Venezuela.

  • The aggressive US stance comes close on the heels of Trump’s approval ratings falling. 

Is US President Donald Trump planning to invade Venezuela and oust long-time Leftist leader Nicholas Maduro from power? The US is certainly signalling action. Whether this is just pressure tactics to force Maduro’s hand or Washington is preparing swift military action in Venezuela to declare its dominance in its neighbourhood, is uncertain.  

In October, Trump authorised the  CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela to overthrow Maduro. In a break from tradition, Trump made the announcement publicly.   

"The Western Hemisphere is America's neighbourhood — and we will protect it,"  Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote on X. Concern is mounting across South American capitals at the prospect of an American invasion and its consequences.

Ominous Military Build-up

President Trump was briefed earlier in the week on the options for a potential military action, including  ground operations inside Venezuela, according to ABC News

Furthermore, The Washington Post quoted an official stating that US forces are "preparing for possible attack orders" and are awaiting new operational guidelines.

Related Content
Related Content

The military buildup is in place. The USS Gerald Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has moved from West Asia and  is now  stationed in the Caribbean Sea, ready to get into action at a moment’s notice. 

“The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment represents a critical step in reinforcing our resolve to protect the security of the Western Hemisphere and the safety of the American homeland,” Admiral Alvin Holsey of the US Navy said in a news release. 

The carrier is accompanied by some 60 aircraft, including F-18 fighter jets, according to reports from the US press. Pentagon leaders previously sent eight warships, F-35 fighter jets and at least one nuclear-powered submarine to the region.

In September, the US targeted alleged drug vessels on the high seas. Since then, the US  has carried out 20 strikes and killed roughly 80 people, on charges of smuggling drugs to the US.

There is no substantial proof that those killed high were actually members of Venezuelan drug cartels. Many in America, including several Democrats, have questioned the legality of the military attacks on these vessels.

In a rare move, Britain, one of Washington’s closest allies, has stopped sharing  some intelligence with the US, over strikes on boats in the Caribbean. The UK, which has major interests in the Caribbean, does not want to be complicit in US military strikes on international waters, which go against international law. Canada, too, has pushed the pause button on intelligence sharing following the illegal US strikes. 

The aggressive US stance comes close on the heels of Trump’s approval ratings  falling. The Epstein emails released by a Congressional Committee have reignited speculations  about Trump’s ties with Epstein, a convicted paedophile, who committed suicide while in prison. 

The latest round of elections saw a Democratic surge and confidence that the party could do well in  next year’s mid-term elections. A distraction like military action in Venezuela could perhaps take the Epstein files out of the news cycle. Trump is now targeting Epstein’s links with Democrats, including former president Bill Clinton

Former NSA Mike Waltz and US President Donald Trump - | Photo: AP |
Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump and Maduro 

Donald Trump’s dislike of Leftist President Maduro is well known. Though there is little evidence to prove it, he insists that the Venezuelan leader has close links with criminal  cartels that push deadly  drugs to the US. Administration officials frame Trump’s action against Venezuela as an effort to dismantle transnational criminal groups and counter narco-terrorism to defend the homeland. 

The Trump administration is keen on stamping its authority in its backyard. Leftist  leaders like Maduro and Brazil’s Lula da Silva are often targeted by the President. In Brazil, Trump had openly supported  former  right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. What began as a campaign to curb drug trafficking in Venezuela has morphed into a dangerous confrontation. Trump proclaims that he is a man of peace. His MAGA base is opposed to foreign wars involving American troops. 

However, in Venezuela, Trump is hoping to imprint his doctrine of  peace through strength. Nothing is clear yet.

President Maduro is also preparing for possible US action. Venezuela is an oil-rich nation with an  estimated reserve of 300 billion barrels, yet it has been under American sanctions for a long time, and its military equipment is old and no match for US firepower. Maduro has called for peace in the Americas and made conciliatory noises. At the same time, he had mobilised military personnel as well as militias to fight a guerrilla war in case of a full-fledged invasion that forced him out of office.

Regime change has never worked for the US.

It is well known that US attempts at regime change have frequently ended up with disastrous consequences, whether in Afghanistan or in Iraq. US troops were stuck in Afghanistan for 20 years with nothing to show by way of results. The invasion of Iraq led to a bitter civil war and the birth of dangerous terror outfits like ISIS.

There is nervousness and uncertainty all around as fears of an actual invasion grow by the day. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. SP's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Detoriation Of Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh By The Yogi Government

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar