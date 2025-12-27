Thailand And Cambodia Agree On Immediate Ceasefire After Weeks Of Deadly Border Clashes

Thai Defense Minister Natthapon Nakpanich (R) and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Seiha sign an agreement on ceasefire at a border checkpoint in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2025. Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua

