Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

Venezuela, which holds some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, has accused the US of attempting to seize its natural resources.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
US venezuela oil
Venezuela’s government rejected what it described as Trump’s “grotesque threat” and accused Washington of aggression. In his post, Trump claimed | Photo: Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

• US President Donald Trump announced a “total and complete” blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, accusing the Maduro government of terrorism, drug smuggling and human trafficking.

• The move follows the US seizure of an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast, fresh sanctions on ships, individuals and businesses linked to Caracas, and an expanded US naval and military presence in the Caribbean.

• Venezuela rejected Trump’s remarks as a “grotesque threat”, accused Washington of stealing its resources, and condemned the tanker seizure as an act of aggression.

US President Donald Trump has said he has ordered a “total and complete” blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, sharply escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been designated a foreign terrorist organisation and accused it of stealing US assets and engaging in terrorism, drug smuggling and human trafficking. He said the blockade would apply to all oil tankers subject to US sanctions.

Trump’s remarks came a week after the United States seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. Venezuela’s government rejected what it described as Trump’s “grotesque threat” and accused Washington of aggression.

In his post, Trump claimed Venezuela was “completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the history of South America” and warned that the US military presence in the region would continue to expand. He also accused the Maduro government of using stolen oil to finance criminal activities including drug trafficking, murder and kidnapping.

Related Content
Related Content

The Trump administration has repeatedly accused Venezuela of drug smuggling. Since September, the US military has said it has killed at least 90 people in strikes on boats allegedly carrying fentanyl and other illegal drugs bound for the United States. In recent months, Washington has also moved additional warships into the region.

Venezuela, which holds some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, has accused the US of attempting to seize its natural resources. The US has opposed the Maduro government for years, under both Trump and former president Joe Biden, and has sought to isolate it through wide-ranging sanctions.

Last week, the US imposed fresh sanctions on six additional vessels it said were transporting Venezuelan oil, along with sanctions on some of Maduro’s relatives and businesses linked to what Washington has called an illegitimate regime.

The White House said a seized tanker, identified as the Skipper, had been involved in illicit oil shipping and would be taken to an American port. Venezuela’s government denounced the move, with President Maduro accusing the US of kidnapping the crew and stealing the vessel.

The seizure followed a build-up of US military forces in the Caribbean Sea, north of Venezuela, involving thousands of troops and the deployment of the USS Gerald Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, within striking distance of the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Chennai Super Kings

  2. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In Tournament History

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag Liam Livingstone After Intense Tussle With Lucknow Super Giants

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight

  5. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Supreme Court Refuses to Seek EC Response To News Report On Bihar Voter Revision

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. A Century of Red: The Indian Communist Movement

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  2. Three Indian Students Injured in Sydney Terror Attack

  3. Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

  4. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  5. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

Latest Stories

  1. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm

  2. Oscars 2026: India’s Homebound Makes It To The Shortlist For Best International Feature Film At 98th Academy Awards

  3. South India Weather Update: Forecast for Major Cities on 17 December

  4. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark, Beats Salaar's Lifetime Haul

  5. GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Visits Wildlife Conservation Centre Vantara

  6. Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

  7. Vrusshabha Trailer Shows Mohanlal In Commanding Dual Roles, Promises A Powerful Father-Son Saga

  8. Opposition Protests As Centre Introduces Bill To Replace MGNREGA