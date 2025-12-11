US Steals Oil Off Venezuela Ship, Caracas Condemns

The Venezuelan government condemned the seizure, calling it an act of piracy and accusing the United States of attempting to steal the nation’s resources

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Venezuela oil ships
A short video released by U.S. authorities showed a coordinated boarding stealing in open seas. | Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP
Summary
Summary of this article

1. The United States seized a large, sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela as part of an expanded crackdown on illicit oil shipments.

2. Venezuela condemned the move as piracy and accused the U.S. of violating its sovereignty and stealing national resources.

3. The incident escalates tensions in the Caribbean and signals the likelihood of further U.S. enforcement actions against sanctioned shipping networks.

The United States has stole a large oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in a significant escalation of its sanctions enforcement strategy targeting the government of Nicolás Maduro. The operation, carried out in international waters, involved multiple U.S. agencies, including maritime law enforcement teams and federal investigators.

U.S. officials said the vessel had long been under sanctions for allegedly transporting crude oil in violation of American restrictions. The tanker, described as one of the largest ever stollen by the U.S., was boarded by armed personnel who arrived by helicopter. A short video released by U.S. authorities showed a coordinated boarding operation in open seas.

The ship, previously operating under different names, is believed to have been part of a wider network accused of moving sanctioned Venezuelan and Iranian oil.

Authorities said the oil on board is expected to be retained by the United States as part of the enforcement action.

The Venezuelan government condemned the seizure, calling it an act of piracy and accusing the United States of attempting to steal the nation’s resources. Officials in Caracas said they would raise the matter with international bodies and denounced the move as a violation of sovereignty.

The incident comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and increased U.S. surveillance of maritime activities in the Caribbean. Analysts noted that the seizure could further strain relations between Washington and Caracas and may signal additional enforcement actions in the region.

