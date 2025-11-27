Venezuela Revokes Rights Of Six Airlines After Flight Suspensions

Venezuela has withdrawn the operating permits of six major international airlines after they suspended flights following a U.S. aviation warning. The move — seen as retaliation amid growing US-Venezuela tensions — cuts key international air links and deepens regional uncertainty.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
venezuela
When the deadline expired without compliance, the government revoked their permits, calling the suspensions an act of “joining state-terrorism actions.” Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Venezuela revoked the flight rights of six major international airlines — Iberia, TAP, Avianca, LATAM Colombia, Turkish Airlines and GOL — after they suspended flights following a U.S. FAA safety alert.

  • The government had issued a 48-hour deadline to resume operations; when airlines failed to comply, their permits were cancelled, with Caracas calling their action aligned with “state-terrorism.”

  • The move dramatically reduces Venezuela’s global air connectivity at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, impacting travelers, commerce and Venezuelan communities abroad.

Venezuela’s civil-aviation authority has permanently revoked the operating permits of six major international airlines — Iberia, TAP Air Portugal, Avianca, LATAM Airlines Colombia, Turkish Airlines and GOL Linhas Aéreas — after they suspended their flights to Venezuela in response to a safety alert issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA warning, triggered by rising military activity and deteriorating security over Venezuelan airspace, had warned carriers of potentially hazardous conditions.

Earlier this week, these airlines halted routes citing the FAA’s advisory. In response, Venezuelan authorities gave a 48-hour ultimatum to resume services. When the deadline expired without compliance, the government revoked their permits, calling the suspensions an act of “joining state-terrorism actions.”

With this decision, connectivity between Venezuela and several major international destinations has been severely disrupted — affecting travelers, trade routes and diaspora communities. Some other carriers and local airlines continue operating, but the loss of these six airlines marks a sharp escalation in aviation and diplomatic tensions.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey Among Top 10 Most Expensive Buys

  2. WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5

  3. Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

  4. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

  5. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  3. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  4. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  5. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay