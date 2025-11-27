Venezuela Revokes Rights Of Six Airlines After Flight Suspensions

Venezuela revoked the flight rights of six major international airlines — Iberia, TAP, Avianca, LATAM Colombia, Turkish Airlines and GOL — after they suspended flights following a U.S. FAA safety alert.
The government had issued a 48-hour deadline to resume operations; when airlines failed to comply, their permits were cancelled, with Caracas calling their action aligned with “state-terrorism.”
The move dramatically reduces Venezuela’s global air connectivity at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, impacting travelers, commerce and Venezuelan communities abroad.
Venezuela’s civil-aviation authority has permanently revoked the operating permits of six major international airlines — Iberia, TAP Air Portugal, Avianca, LATAM Airlines Colombia, Turkish Airlines and GOL Linhas Aéreas — after they suspended their flights to Venezuela in response to a safety alert issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The FAA warning, triggered by rising military activity and deteriorating security over Venezuelan airspace, had warned carriers of potentially hazardous conditions.
Earlier this week, these airlines halted routes citing the FAA’s advisory. In response, Venezuelan authorities gave a 48-hour ultimatum to resume services. When the deadline expired without compliance, the government revoked their permits, calling the suspensions an act of “joining state-terrorism actions.”
With this decision, connectivity between Venezuela and several major international destinations has been severely disrupted — affecting travelers, trade routes and diaspora communities. Some other carriers and local airlines continue operating, but the loss of these six airlines marks a sharp escalation in aviation and diplomatic tensions.