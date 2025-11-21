Maria Corina Machado Could Be Declared Fugitive If She Leaves Venezuela For Nobel Prize

Maria Corina Machado risks being declared a fugitive if she travels to Oslo for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Attorney General Saab says she faces charges including conspiracy, terrorism, and incitement of hatred.
Machado has backed US military operations against Maduro, who claims foreign forces aim to topple his government.
Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado faces the risk of being declared a “fugitive” if she travels abroad to receive her peace prize, authorities have warned.
“By being outside Venezuela and having numerous criminal investigations, she is considered a fugitive,” Mr. Saab said, adding that Ms. Machado is accused of “acts of conspiracy, incitement of hatred, terrorism.” PTI reported that she is also under investigation for supporting the deployment of U.S. military forces in the Caribbean.
The United States, under President Donald Trump, has mobilised its largest aircraft carrier, warships and fighter jets, citing anti-drug operations. However, President Nicolas Maduro has claimed the deployment aims to topple his leftist government.
Ms. Machado has publicly welcomed the U.S. military presence, which has included strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats that have reportedly killed at least 83 people in the Caribbean and Pacific. She has backed Washington’s assertion that Mr. Maduro heads a drug cartel, while Caracas describes the deaths as “extrajudicial executions,” PTI reported.
In a video posted on social media on Tuesday (November 18, 2025), Ms. Machado said Venezuela is “on the threshold of a new era.” Meanwhile, Mr. Trump has declared that Mr. Maduro’s days are numbered and stated he has authorised CIA clandestine operations in the country.
According to PTI, Ms. Machado has expressed her intention to travel to Oslo despite the ongoing investigations, highlighting the tense standoff between the opposition leader, the Venezuelan government, and U.S. military involvement.
(With inputs from PTI)